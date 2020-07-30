The Teton Regional Economic Coalition will offer locals an opportunity to seek professional development during these challenging times.
TREC and Grand Teton Floor and Window Coverings are supporting our local workforce by providing subsidized professional development training opportunities. For accepted applicants, TREC will pay 50% of the cost of one of the online courses listed below. Upon successful completion of that course, TREC will reimburse the student for the remaining half.
The courses offered are:
OSHA 10 Hour
OSHA 30 Hour
CPR/AED
UDEMY: Microsoft Excel for Project Management
UDEMY: Cashflow Management for Small Businesses
UDEMY: Illustrator Masterclass
For more details on the courses and program visit discovertetonvalley.com/about-us/services. To apply please fill out an online form which is also available on the website.
These classes are sponsored by a generous grant from Grand Teton Floor and Window Coverings.
Teton Regional Economic Coalition (TREC) recruits new companies and supports startups and existing businesses in Teton Valley. It also provides Chamber of Commerce services, including the Teton Geo Center, event support and visitor marketing.