The Grand Teton Council of the Boys Scouts of America announced that they have signed an agreement with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that will transfer Treasure Mountain Scout Camp up Teton Canyon from the Grand Teton Council to the LDS Church control. People with history at the camp have been invited to join in on a Treasure Mountain Scout Camp closing campfire program starting at 8:00 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chief’s Rock.
The 2020 Cedar Badge staff will be conducting the campfire. People can also stay overnight. On Sept. 26 they will be serving breakfast and packing up and loading the scouting and camping equipment and supplies from the camp and moving it to other Grand Teton Council Camps. They said that they will need plenty of help to do all of this. They want to know if you are coming so they can have a head count for the breakfast. See their website for more information and to register to attend at tetonscouts.doubleknot.com. The Grand Teton Council office stated: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. The camp will continue to serve youth for many years to come, just under new management.”