In a sign of the growth of Teton Valley, the construction increases seen over the last few years are manifesting themselves in the amount of waste seen at the Teton County Transfer Station.
As a part of a discussion on April 11 centering around the county extending a hauling contract with PSI Waste Systems and RAD Curbside, officials discussed the large increases in waste volume.
The county ended up extending the contract, with a performance bond, but the bigger questions remained around how to keep up with the waste.
Officials are worried as Idaho Falls’ PSI Waste Systems and RAD Curbside are both feeling the effects of having to keep up with increasingly larger quantities of waste.
Teton County public works director Darryl Johnson is worried about the amount of waste the transfer station has been seeing come in.
“The biggest challenge is quantity. Things are crazy everywhere,” said Johnson.
The transfer station has been so overwhelmed that waste is piling up in places it shouldn’t be.
“We have had an uncomfortable amount of solid waste sitting on the floor from one day to another,” said Johnson.
Teton County solid waste supervisor Danny O’Donnell echoed Johnson’s sentiment.
“We’re busier than ever, we’re already breaking records. We need two extra trips in addition to what we have normally. We are set to have a buildup, and we’ve seen in the past that that’s a dangerous situation,” said O’Donnell.
Although not as serious as the blaze last fall, there was another trash fire on April 1 that was caught before it could get out of control. The fire ignited while a RAD truck was dumping its load at the transfer station.
A transfer station employee saw the blaze as the load was being dumped and quickly controlled the blaze with a large bucket of snow and sand. Teton County Fire assisted in extinguishing the fire before loading the wet material into the back of a PSI truck that hauled it off safely.
While the fire was minor, it is a sure sign that things are quite hectic at the transfer station.
The county commissioners, discussing with both PSI and RAD, tried to find a way to better haul the waste away from the transfer station so it doesn’t run out of room. Officials stated that the biggest headaches are coming from unsorted construction and demolition waste.
“This week I needed an extra RAD truck to come in and do our haul because we’re getting about three times the construction and demolition material that we had been getting two years ago, even last year,” said Jeremy Harris, PSI site manager.
“A lot of the construction and demolition material we see is roll-off (dumpster) materials and it’s 50-70 percent wood that could be sorted, pulled, and moved to our diversion pile. Same thing with metal. These are things that can be sorted. They’re just not getting done because it’s cheaper not to or because it’s not a requirement,” said Harris.
RAD Owner Dave Hudacsko also attested to the increase in construction and demolition waste, particularly in the demand for those roll-off dumpsters.
“We have about 20% more roll-offs out right now than we did this time last year,” said Hudacsko. “I can also see that there are a lot more roll-offs ready to get called in.”
The tough thing with unsorted C&D waste is that while the loads won’t reach the weight limits set by PSI, the volume that the waste occupies is ultimately the limiting factor. That’s causing a severe decrease in each haul’s efficiency.
“The construction and demolition material that is coming in unsorted makes our trucks light. They’re filling the same volume, even though they weigh less,” said Harris.
Solutions for the increasingly complex problem of more waste intake are focused on outreach to contractors, adding more drivers, and hauling to other transfer stations.
There will be a long road to see those solutions implemented however with many logistical challenges along the route.
When looking in from the outside the easy-out solution seems to just add more drivers.
PSI’s Harris suggested adding another driver to be sent up to pick up a load in Driggs on Thursdays. Currently, PSI, based in Idaho Falls, sends a truck and driver to Driggs on Tuesdays and Saturdays. O’Donnell was not sure adding another haul day would be enough.
“As far as an extra driver on Thursdays, that’s not going to completely solve our problem this summer. If we have the same amount of material as last year, one extra truck a week might do it, but I don’t think it will,” said O’Donnell.
It being 2022 however, staffing remains the biggest roadblock.
“The shortcoming now is staffing, we’re working through it, to make sure that we have enough drivers to go up to Driggs,” said Harris.
Harris stated that new changes to Idaho’s CDL regulations will also have a big impact on the ability to hire, and even retain, drivers.
“There is going to be a shortage of CDL drivers now in the next 18 months because the state has come out and is now requiring all CDL drivers to go to school, so they are predicting that we’re going to lose 20-25 percent of our CDL drivers in the next 18 months,” said Harris.
Despite those concerns, Harris is confident that he can add at least some help in the short term.
“When we get more drivers through our training process then we’d be able to haul on a couple more days,” said Harris. “In two-to-four weeks we’ll be able to send another driver up there. That won’t be a problem, we just have to get these guys trained and signed off.”
As far as reaching out to contractors, RAD’s Hudacsko stated that better sorting practices are constantly being preached.
“The one rule of thumb is constant education. Nonstop campaigning to our contractors,” said Hudacsko.
County Commissioner Bob Heneage suggested increasing solid waste fees. Hudacsko was hopeful of that strategy but was aware that the trickle-down effects may not make the solution that simple.
“Bob hit it best when he wanted to hit it in the wallet and that typically gets a lot of attention. When you increase the solid waste fees you may create a financial dynamic that incentivizes the sorting, but the cost just gets pushed over to the funding entity of the project. If the context died and we stopped developing in the next 12 months then what you said makes sense,” said Hudacsko.
“I fear that it would just become an additional expense associated with the tipping fees. It may or may not have a positive impact on the diversion of this demand with having to haul to Mud Lake,” he added.
It is easy to see how hauling more loads, and potentially having to haul them further away, will raise costs. Having to be prepared to haul a load on extremely short notice is also putting a dent in RAD’s overhead costs.
“I have been holding our semi and trailer and the overhead associated with that, just waiting for the call if needed. That’s a choice of mine because it has a greater negative cost associated and impact if we can’t bring the waste to the transfer station,” said Hudacsko. “We’re carrying that cost right now.”
Besides hitting RAD’s costs, Hudacsko is also hesitant to add to his team’s workload.
“RAD is focused on a residential and commercial role to get the waste hauled and done the right way. That’s our focus and goal, but I can’t stand here and say something because then I am pulling my team’s chain,” said Hudacsko.
“I’m here to just make sure that my operation, which is associated with collecting trash from the residents, is not interrupted. That hasn’t occurred in the last 12-16 months while all of this has gone on,” said Hudacsko.
He finished by stating that the best solutions may come from reaching out to other communities and gathering solutions that have worked for them.
“I very rarely make correlations associated with comparing our community with the Jackson community, but looking at some of the historical changes that their commission has made and their waste staff has made, it may provide some insight to the scenario that we are currently in and are going to be in,” said Hudacsko.