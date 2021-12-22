Over 130 town hall attendees on Dec. 15 received a more comprehensive overview than has ever been available in one place of the proposed development plans for Grand Targhee Resort’s private base area and public permit area.
The purpose of the multi-agency event was to help the public as well as Teton County ID, the host of the meeting, better understand the complexities of the projects coming down the pike.
“We are here to learn,” Commissioner Cindy Riegel said before introducing the panelists. She emphasized that the town hall was an opportunity for the public to ask questions, but not to make comment; the next chance for public comment will come once the draft environmental impact statement is released. That is now expected to come in spring or early summer of 2022, according to a November announcement from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The ski hill operates on public land leased from the CTNF. The environmental impact statement, or EIS, process is required by the National Environmental Policy Act and will weigh the possible impacts of proposed on-mountain expansion and development.
At the same time, Grand Targhee operates its privately-owned 120-acre based area under the auspices of Teton County, WY (which will be shortened to TCWY for the rest of the article to simplify things).
As a planned unit development, the resort has a master plan from 2008 that includes 450 potential lodging units and 150,000 square feet of commercial uses. The resort received approval in 2018 for some amendments to the master plan, bringing it into compliance with the county’s new land development regulations and adjusting the resort’s environmental mitigation requirements.
Representatives from local and federal agencies joined the virtual meeting on Dec. 15 to flesh out the intricate workings of the resort’s approved master plan (through TCWY) and proposed master development plan (through the CTNF). On the panel were two members of the TCWY planning department, three Forest Service employees, four county commissioners (three from Idaho and one from Wyoming), TCID special projects coordinator Rob Marin, and resort general manager Geordie Gillett.
Because the EIS process is ongoing, representatives from the CTNF didn’t have much to share other than a timeline update. An interdisciplinary team, which consists of the Forest Service, consulting firm SE Group, cooperating agencies, and resource specialists, has been working on field surveys and technical reports, and has developed a range of preliminary alternatives to analyze.
While the EIS has been the topic of much conversation in Teton Valley this year, planning staff from Wyoming were able to shed new light on the resort’s other master plan, which Riegel had specifically requested when she scheduled the meeting. Hamilton Smith, the TCWY principal planner and the county’s liaison on the interdisciplinary team, explained that once the EIS process is complete, Grand Targhee will need to come back to the county for a possible reassessment its infrastructure and services such as parking, transportation, wastewater, culinary water, and housing. This could lead to a master plan amendment and, depending on the scope of changes, would require a county commissioner-level decision and would trigger a need for more public input.
Teton County ID has its concerns about those impacts. Marin, the county’s interdisciplinary team liaison, described it as “the unique interstate problem,” because while tax revenue flows from Grand Targhee to TCWY, the county next door sees much more of an affect on roads, workforce, and emergency services, to name a few. That’s why the county, with funding contributions from TCWY and the Alta Solid Waste District, has commissioned a third-party study from EcoNorthwest to, as Marin explained it, assess existing conditions, identify likely changes from proposed development (on both public and private land), identify positive and negative impacts, and describe the distribution of those impacts.
Ironically, because of TCWY’s stricter land development regulations, Grand Targhee is the only entity in Teton Valley that is required to make major investments in transportation, the environment, and workforce housing; none of the TCID jurisdictions have development mitigation requirements in place.
Gillett used his portion of the meeting to try and explain some of the reasoning behind the resort’s proposed on- and off-mountain improvements and expansion. He said that he and his team’s goal was an enhanced skier and visitor experience, and noted that the resort is not a nonprofit town hill.
He said that while he enjoys a quiet, “locals-only secret” resort as much as anyone around here, it’s not a financially sustainable model for a private business.
“Grand Targhee opened in 1969 with the intention of being an economic benefit to Teton Valley,” Gillett said.
During the Q&A portion of the town hall, the public’s questions were relatively restrained, given that some members of the community have been outspoken in their opposition to aspects of the proposed project. People asked about items such as the findings of the Teton bighorn sheep working group (that study will be taken into account in the EIS analysis), dark sky preservation (Gillett pointed out that he is required to follow TCWY lighting regulations when building on-mountain restaurants), and the possibility of TCID implementing its own local option tax to fund infrastructure (Idaho counties are not permitted to do so).
Commissioner Riegel concluded the meeting by telling the audience that Teton County ID would be hosting a second town hall after the EcoNorthwest socioeconomic study is completed.