French Press Coffeehouse is latest business to open
Construction on the Togwotee Center, a large building just inside Victor’s northern city limit on the east side of the highway, took a long time. The foundation, framework, and walls went up gradually, the façade stayed Tyvek’d for months, and eventually windows, doors, and trim followed.
Then all of a sudden in summer of 2021 the building was finished, and businesses started moving in. First came 2nd ACT Thrift Store, Milissa West’s secondhand shop that supports her new nonprofit, the ACT Foundation. Then, in August, José de Jesus Bocardo Susano and Patricia Bocardo opened Juanita’s Market next door, a Mexican grocery shop named after Bocardo Susano’s grandmother. In October Salon 22 followed, taking an upstairs space. Two local painters now have second-floor workshops and galleries, with a third artist yet to be confirmed.
The latest venture to join the scene is French Press Coffeehouse, which opened on Valentine’s Day after owners Johnnie Ethington and Timothée Guilbart hustled through early winter to get the space ready.
Ethington, whose parents Reg and Maggie built the Togwotee Center, grew up in Teton Valley before leaving to attend school and travel. She explained that her parents constructed the center as they had the time and materials while running a separate business.
“Reg has lived here for 30 years, and he saw a big need in the community for commercial space and wanted to help support some friends,” she said.
Last year her father mentioned in passing that it might be fun to do something family-oriented in the building. Opening a coffee shop had been a dream for Ethington and Guilbart since they met in Thailand in 2017.
“We jumped on his suggestion,” Ethington said with a laugh. “I think he was a little taken aback.”
It was a boot strap endeavor getting the suite ready to house a coffee shop. Guilbart’s family came from France to help in creating a modern, inviting space, and local carpenter Chris Breezy provided essential assistance. Each touch, from the rose gold French presses to the Edison bulbs to the pink, mirrored walls and warm wood finishes, shows a clear aesthetic.
“Maybe the most fun part has been designing the space and taste testing all our offerings,” Ethington said.
She added that being a tenant in the Togwotee Center comes with a sense of community. “We’re like a little family of businesses here,” she said. “We are always trading between ourselves, like coffee and macarons for tamales with Juanita’s Market. It’s so nice.”
As a virtual worker herself (she owns online marketing firm JVE Digital), Ethington saw the need in Teton Valley for a convenient work and meeting space for people who aren’t tethered to an office. The response from coffee shop customers so far has proven that need.
“You think something’s a good idea, but you’re never sure until it happens,” she said. “Almost every customer has said one of two things: ‘I’m so glad you’re open afternoons,’ or ‘This is a great place to get some work done.’ It’s nice to get confirmation of your idea.”
French Press features many Idaho-based producers, such as Naughty Fruit, Paradise Grove Dairy in Monteview, and Potter’s Tea House in Meridian. The coffee beans come from Iron Mule, a collaboration between two Boise-based roasters.
“The roasts are bold and robust, they offer tons of seasonal options to play with and their company is made up of nature enthusiasts and animal lovers who are focused on community, which seemed to be a like-minded fit for Teton Valley,” Ethington said about Iron Mule.
The couple is still experimenting with hours, and they’re the lone workers behind the counter for the time being, until they hire more staff. As the business develops, Ethington and Guilbart plan to bring in more offerings like locally-baked French pastries and fresh-pressed juice, add furniture to enhance the gathering space, start selling books, and introduce new sustainability initiatives.
“The goal is to become a ‘third place’ for the community,” Ethington said. “Everything feels like it has really fallen into place.”
To see a full menu, go to thepresscoffeehouse.com or stop by the Togwotee Center to see for yourself.