On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Latinos in Action Club at Teton Middle School will present its first Noche Familiar night of this calendar year. The free cross-cultural community gathering takes place at the Teton Middle School cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include a slate of helpful information for parents and fun activities for kids.
The theme of the night is communication, with plenty of time for questions and answers:
n Infinite Campus, the School District’s main platform to provide info about the secondary schools, will be detailed by TMS front-office lead Trudy Treasure. IC allows parents and students to check assignments and grades.
n Each of the elementary schools sends out weekly newsletters; contact info will be provided so that parents know who to ask if concerns arise.
n MealTime, the online accounting system for school lunches, will be explained by TSD Child Nutrition Director Kathy Rowbury.
n Local library resources will be outlined for attendees by Rasheil Stanger of Valley of the Tetons Library.
Translation for these speakers will be provided by TMS students, backed up by LeaAnn Gomez, the TMS English Language Learner teacher who serves as adviser to Latinos in Action.
A visit by “Tres Reyes Magos” is also expected to be a highlight of the night. Three TMS students in full royal regalia, the costumes assembled over the break, will be presenting treat bags to kids. The Three Kings is part of the traditional Mexican celebration that usually happens on Jan 6. Latinos in Action students will also be leading games and crafts like Loteria, corn-hole, and cookie-decorating.
The Latinos in Action initiative was established as part of the state-funded Continuous School Improvement program; it is intended to promote academic improvement among non-English speakers.
The Noche Familiar nights, previously sponsored by the School District with community partners, had been on hiatus most of last fall. Latinos in Action are planning future Noche Familiar events over the next several months, and are expected to include information about participation in the U.S. Census and a salsa-dance class.
