Victor resident Erica Linnell has been teaching in some capacity or other for nearly 25 years, and while cooking classes seem like a big departure from outdoor education, Linnell has found that some skills definitely carry over.
“You don’t have to be a Michelin five-star chef in order to be a good teacher,” said Linnell, who recently started her own catering and cooking lesson business, Tiny Town Culinary, after spending most of her adulthood teaching skiing, mountaineering, and wilderness medicine.
“My varied careers have all stemmed out of passion and curiosity,” she said. “Tiny Town Culinary came about organically. I’ve always loved cooking, I loved flavors and I like to tinker, but I had no formal training.”
She decided to pursue a professional education and attended an in-depth cuisine class and a baking class at the Park City Culinary Institute in 2018.
“I loved being a student again,” she said. “I learned so much.”
After completing the program, she worked for Dine-In Catering, Bill Boney’s outfit in Victor, but found that catering huge events and working 14-hour days wasn’t what she wanted.
“Bill Boney is a master of logistics, of conducting this orchestra of moving parts,” she said. “I think there’s a niche in the valley that’s the right fit for me, cooking in a boutique way. It’s nice to be able to ease in and see how things shake out.”
She started doing some private cooking and small group lessons, and added beautifully-designed custom cakes to her repertoire. It soon became more than just a side hustle, and Tiny Town Culinary was born. The name emerged quickly during a brainstorming session and reflects Linnell’s love of the quiet life in Teton Valley.
She can’t pick a favorite cuisine; she loves the bold flavors of Indian and Mexican food, the challenge of French classics, and the inventiveness of modern bistro fare.
“I like to blend different things,” she said. “Maybe the most fun part is helping people figure out how to cook healthier, by adding veggies or more flavor. I cooked for someone with an autoimmune disorder and it was so fun to work within her parameters and push the envelope.”
Not only does Linnell have decades of teaching experience, she also has a different toolkit to draw from, after four years as the executive director of the Teton Valley Foundation.
“I’m so grateful to that job for giving me all the skills necessary to run a business—marketing, promotion, budget balancing. Now the challenge is building efficiency,” she said.
As a long time player in the nonprofit world, it felt natural to Linnell when Full Circle Education approached her about holding a cooking class as part of the organization’s sustainable living workshops. It’s the first in a series of community classes she will host at the Wildwood Room through the year. The March 8 class will focus on cooking with local food, and Linnell has had fun discovering all the valley producers who offer greens, meat, mushrooms, or cheese year-round. Proceeds from the winter locavore class will support Full Circle Education.
Future community classes include Mediterranean, Italian, cake making, and a summer version of the locavore workshop. More information about Tiny Town Culinary’s offerings is available at tinytownculinary.com.
“It’s so cool empowering people and giving them confidence in the kitchen,” Linnell said. “It’s about learning techniques you can apply to different recipes, and being willing to try new things and mess it up.”
