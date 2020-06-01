This year marks the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 1 through Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m., the Community Foundation of Teton Valley will be accepting donations benefiting participating local nonprofits.
According to Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation, “The Tin Cup Challenge is truly unique in that it helps to leverage the funds raised by our local nonprofits with matching funds provided by our Challengers. This promotes a culture of generosity in our community and encourages everyone to give to their favorite nonprofits during the Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period.”
Serving as both an 8-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised $14.3 million in just 12 years for Teton Valley nonprofits and raising $1.6 million last year. Donors interested in supporting their favorite nonprofits during the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge can do so with one transaction, either online at www.TinCupChallenge.org or by check using the donor form included in the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge brochure, which is available throughout Teton Valley and was delivered to all box holders over the weekend. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley will process your gift, ensuring that 100% of your contribution is given to the organizations you choose.
With the cancellation of our traditional Event Day in Driggs City Park this year comes new opportunities. The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is committed to driving participation in giving during the Tin Cup Challenge and recognizing the hard work local nonprofits do by new means. Look for a nonprofit display on Mugler Plaza the second half of the Giving Period and exciting opportunities to participate virtually during the Giving Period and on Event Day, always the 3rd Saturday in July.
This year, more than ever, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley encourages all community members to be counted with a donation during the Tin Cup Challenge to help benefit our community as a whole, because #CommunityCounts. Support the important work of local nonprofits with a donation of any size — together, we can elevate lives through the power of generosity.
For more information about the Tin Cup Challenge and how you can participate, visit www.TinCupChallenge.org or call 208-354-0230. You can also find our booth at the Farmer’s Market on Fridays. Stay tuned for more ways you can help celebrate throughout the Giving Period and on this year’s nontraditional Event Day, on Saturday, July 18.
For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Community Foundation office at 208.354.0230, or email info@cftetonvalley.org.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. We seek to achieve our mission by empowering donors, championing local nonprofits, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that in just 12 years has raised $14.3 million for Teton Valley nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call the office at (208) 354-0230.
