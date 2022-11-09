Wild weather, wild plays, and a wild amount of points were scored in Teton’s 53-32 dismantling of the Buhl Indians on a snowy Friday night at Mark Huntsman Field.

The matchup saw a #4-seeded Timberwolves squad take on the #5-seeded Indians, who were coming off a 12-6 win in a defensive showdown against McCall-Donnelly the Friday prior.

