Wild weather, wild plays, and a wild amount of points were scored in Teton’s 53-32 dismantling of the Buhl Indians on a snowy Friday night at Mark Huntsman Field.
The matchup saw a #4-seeded Timberwolves squad take on the #5-seeded Indians, who were coming off a 12-6 win in a defensive showdown against McCall-Donnelly the Friday prior.
The Timberwolves simply did not care about Buhl’s touted defense, putting 7 points on the board with its first possession via a 12-yard Ty Brown TD catch after tip-toeing to make sure his feet stayed in.
Buhl would trade punts with Teton after the score, however, the elements came into play on the next Buhl possession when QB Austin Franson had a snapped ball slide through his fingers, giving Teton the ball back.
Ty Brown would once again find the endzone a stalled drive later, this time from 45 yards out after catching a 15-yard Jack Nelson pass and trucking through the secondary. 14-0.
Buhl would suddenly come alive on the Teton kickoff, invigorating the traveling fans with a 77-yard kickoff return TD as 14 seconds were left in the quarter. If you know football, you know a kick return touchdown is about the most electrifying play possible.
Unbelievably, the same thing happened on the subsequent Buhl kickoff with snowfall picking up.
Thomas Heuseveldt, never to be outdone, got a block and took the kick 83 yards to the house, zapping any momentum Buhl received from their score. 21-6 T’wolves at the end of the first quarter.
The first half would come to a close at 27-6 after a Jack Joyce 3-yard touchdown rush with 4:02 left in the second quarter. As the teams went into the locker rooms to warm up, the hearty fans ran to their cars for a quick shot of heat.
The second half would start with Buhl receiving the ball and marching it down to the 1-yard line. After some brief fisticuffs on 3rd down, which resulted in a Buhl ejection, the visitors would punch it in to make it a 27-12 ballgame. Buhl missed 2-point conversions after both touchdowns.
It was clear that Buhl was in desperation mode early, as they would kick onside with 6:22 left in the 3rd quarter. Teton wasn’t surprised, smothering the ball on the Buhl 45-yard line.
After the drive began with a 15-yard Heuseveldt reception, Ty Brown would snag his 3rd TD catch of the night from 30 yards out. 34-12 Teton with 5:56 left in the 3rd.
With 3 TD throws it was very apparent that the snow wasn’t compromising Teton’s big-play offense led by QB Jack Nelson. The hurry-up, high-tempo Timberwolves’ offense suited the cold and wet weather well, keeping players warm by constantly moving.
Buhl would answer with a 35-yard TD reception after benefitting from a tough pass interference call, but Teton would gather its second onside kick of the night. 34-18 Teton at the end of the 3rd after another missed Buhl 2-point attempt.
The game’s final frame would begin with Teton starting at its 11-yard line. The first play of the quarter saw a Jack Nelson shovel pass to Thomas Heuseveldt, who stiff-armed an unfortunate Buhl defender to make it a 41-18 ballgame.
Teton’s defense would again register a big sack-fumble on the next Buhl drive, but Nelson would throw a 3rd and goal interception to give the Indians the ball back. Buhl would make it a 41-24 game after a 12-yard TD pass. 6:12 left in the game.
On the second play of the next Timberwolf drive, Heuseveldt would buy some insurance for Teton after finding a hole and running 86 yards to the endzone. There wasn’t a defender in stride with him past Teton’s 45-yard line.
Buhl would turn the ball over right away after a failed fake punt, giving Teton the ball at the Buhl 43-yard line. 47-24 Teton.
On a 3rd and 17, Heuseveldt would take the ball 39 yards to the end zone after catching a Nelson toss near the line of scrimmage and sprinting around a helpless Buhl secondary. 53-24 Teton, 2:36 left.
From there the game was essentially over, although Buhl would score once more and add 2 with 22 seconds left to make the final score 53-32.
Coach’s thoughts (+ Thomas Heuseveldt)
It was the first snow game that Coach David Joyce had ever run despite coaching for years in high-elevation Colorado and Jackson, WY. He wanted to see a cleaner game but was impressed with the performance considering the conditions.
“It did have an impact,” said Joyce of the weather. “We were just a little off here and there with some things. It just didn’t feel like it was smooth. Our cadence was a little off, we got drug off of some of our routes.”
“Our timing was a little bit off but if we’re going to score 53 in the snow I’ll take it every single day,” Joyce said with a laugh.
While the weather was a factor on the field, it certainly ramped up the energy inside the locker room pregame.
“They were stoked,” said Joyce of the Timberwolves. “I told them before the game that there are a lot of days in your life and you don’t remember them all, you remember certain moments that stick forever. If you’re a senior, and that is the last game you get to play on that field, in the snow to go to the (state) semis, it is one of those days that you are going to remember forever. I’ll remember it as a coach. Those games are what makes high school sports great.”
Those seniors are invaluable throughout the year but especially at this time of the postseason.
“They are the foundation. We have good juniors, and we got good younger kids, but without their leadership and them embracing what I was trying to bring and lay the foundation for everybody else, just irreplaceable,” said Joyce.
Hotshot junior Thomas Huseveldt was grateful the seniors got a proper home sendoff.
“That was so much fun. That is what we play for and I am glad to give the seniors a good last home game,” said Heuseveldt.
Heuseveldt is still holding strong on his lead for the most touchdowns out of every 3A player in the state, with 23. He described the feeling of leaving defenders in the dust en route to the endzone.
“It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m just thankful for the linemen blocking their butts off all game,” said Heuseveldt.
Joyce and the team wanted another shot at district rival Sugar-Salem, and that’s exactly what they’ll get in the State semis. Teton will be hoping to avenge a 56-6 drubbing at Sugar in the T‘wolves regular-season finale.
Joyce and the rest of the pack are licking their lips at the rematch after gaining momentum in the postseason.
“The bye week we focused on us, we went back to the basics and made a decision… If we are going to the playoffs, we don’t want to just win one. Let’s take another shot to get another chance at Sugar and then we can perform better. Win or lose we’re going to put a better product on the field,” said Joyce.
The Timberwolves will face the Diggers at Holt Arena at 4pm on Saturday, November 12th. For those that can’t make the drive to Pocatello, the game will be streaming online via the NFHS Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.