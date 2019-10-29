The Teton High School music department is proud to acknowledge the students who have been accepted to the Idaho All-State Band, Choirs, Symphony, and Jazz Band and the University of Montana All-Star Band and Orchestra.
We spent countless hours in September auditioning our fine Teton musicians for these events. Twelve students were accepted to participate in All-State and an additional three students are accepted as alternates for All-State (we will know about alternates later). Fourteen students were accepted to participate in All-Star. All-State is similar to the athletics competing and winning State.
The music department will be fundraising in order to attend these events. If you would like to support this amazing group of students, please email kromano@d401.k12.id.us.
All-State
Trennedy Brown
Shelby Coburn
Jack Dobbs
Adam Gutke
Jocelyn Jenkins
Mira Jensen
Seth Jensen
Gabriell Medina
Nicholas Schindler
Andrew Simmons
Evan Thomson
Morgan Warburton
Nathan Hill (Alternate)
Jackson Jordan (Alternate)
Josh Kearsley (Alternate)
All-Star
Jack Dobbs
Cameron Edwards
Lexie Hill
Nathan Hill
Jake Jenkins
Jocelyn Jenkins
Joseph Levanger
Nathan Little
Noah Machen
Aarika Mangelson
Frida Montalvo
Katelyn Roberts
Nicholas Schindler
Andrew Simmons
