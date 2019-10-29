music

The Teton High School music department is proud to acknowledge the students who have been accepted to the Idaho All-State Band, Choirs, Symphony, and Jazz Band and the University of Montana All-Star Band and Orchestra.

We spent countless hours in September auditioning our fine Teton musicians for these events. Twelve students were accepted to participate in All-State and an additional three students are accepted as alternates for All-State (we will know about alternates later). Fourteen students were accepted to participate in All-Star. All-State is similar to the athletics competing and winning State.

The music department will be fundraising in order to attend these events. If you would like to support this amazing group of students, please email kromano@d401.k12.id.us.

All-State

Trennedy Brown

Shelby Coburn

Jack Dobbs

Adam Gutke

Jocelyn Jenkins

Mira Jensen

Seth Jensen

Gabriell Medina

Nicholas Schindler

Andrew Simmons

Evan Thomson

Morgan Warburton

Nathan Hill (Alternate)

Jackson Jordan (Alternate)

Josh Kearsley (Alternate)

All-Star

Jack Dobbs

Cameron Edwards

Lexie Hill

Nathan Hill

Jake Jenkins

Jocelyn Jenkins

Joseph Levanger

Nathan Little

Noah Machen

Aarika Mangelson

Frida Montalvo

Katelyn Roberts

Nicholas Schindler

Andrew Simmons

