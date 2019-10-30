Last Friday, Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford responded to a credible gun threat at Teton High School and as he sped through Driggs, he requested all available deputies to the school.
The call was made that two teens were seen moving toward the school with what appeared to be hand guns.
“Our response was from a credible adult who reported that two teenagers were walking toward the school with a hand gun and that’s why our response was so rapid. We took that as a credible threat,” Liford said this week.
Deputy Fred Hale was the first at the school and Sergeant Kendall Bowser responded from his home while off duty to secure the Teton Middle School which is just up the road from the high school. The middle school was on a “soft lockdown,” meaning classes were in session but no one was allowed in or out of the school.
Liford said in that moment, the high school staff had done a good job getting students in classrooms against walls, and classroom doors were locked.
Liford went in with his rifle.
It was later determined after interviews and further investigations that gun threat was due to teens playing with air guns during their lunch hour in the adjacent neighborhood.
Liford said despite the relief of the call going unfounded last Friday, he is planning to meet with district administrators this week to debrief the lockdown on Friday and talk about the two other gun-related incidents at the school last week, one of which led to a juvenile citation.
“The mindset of, ‘It can’t happen here,’ has got to stop,” said Liford.
While the high school has been outfitted with new security measures including security doors in the front entrance, the electronics that automatically lock the doors regardless of an emergency have not yet been installed. Additionally, the buzzer system which will allow the office staff at the high school to buzz people in and out of the school is not yet installed.
High school principal Sam Zogg said he did not know when that work would be completed, but thought maybe by spring break the locking door system would be in place.
For Liford, the fact that the high school doors are open after the second bell at the start of school is not acceptable.
“We couldn’t tell which way they may have entered or exited and possibly continued on to the middle school,” said Liford of the unlocked doors at the north and south end of the building.
At the end of the event, the school staff announced that the drill was over. Assistant principal Brody Birch said that was a mistake by staff to announce that the call was a drill.
Zogg said that after last week, he would work on communication in the building as some of the teaching staff thought the event was a drill and when they saw the sheriff come in the building they were scared.
“The administrators knew what was going on,” said Liford. “Whether it’s a drill or active shooter, why act differently?”
This is the third call this week of possible guns on campus.
On the afternoon of Oct. 24, a day before last Friday’s call, a deputy in Driggs was informed by a passerby about a young man walking toward the high school with a rifle. Deputies patrolled the area and the school and did not locate the teenager who had been described.
Later, a caller reported an abandoned vehicle near Kay’s Dairy. The caller was concerned that two young men were poaching on private property in the area. Investigators put two and two together based on the description of the hunters and found the young man who had left his car in Tetonia. He and his friend had a property owner’s permission to hunt there, but his car had broken down and after receiving a ride back to Driggs, he had been walking to a friend’s house with his hunting rifle. It was determined that he had brought his rifle in a vehicle to school and was given a juvenile petition for having a firearm on school grounds.
Late on Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned party about possible gun threats that had been made at Teton Middle School. Apparently a student had joked with his friends about “shooting up the school,” and the conversation was overheard. After conducting interviews with all the involved parties, officers determined there was no validity to the threat.
“It was kids being kids, not realizing their joking caused concern, and not realizing you just can’t make jokes like that now,” said TCSO public information office Mitch Golden.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.