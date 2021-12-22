Almost exactly three years ago to the day, the Teton Valley News reported that an employee of Teton School District 401 had sent $784,833.71 to a fraudulent account. Finally, last week, the school board learned that the man who stole those funds has been convicted.
The 2018 fraud sent shock waves through the community just as everyone was settling in for a holiday break. The business manager at the time had been conned into sending the monthly construction payment, mostly consisting of funds from the voter-approved bond, to a false entity.
The following months saw a cascade of events as the district tried to process the mistake. The employee who was responsible for the money transfer left his position; the FBI took over the investigation; over half the lost money was recovered, and the state insurance carrier ICRMP covered the remainder; and the district introduced increased oversight to its existing protocols. While the difficult incident was resolved, it has cast a lingering pall over past, current, and future board members and the administrative team; even during this year’s school board election campaign, multiple candidates mentioned the fraud.
At last week’s school board meeting on Dec. 13, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme informed the trustees that he had been notified by the US Department of Justice out of Texas that the culprit, a Houston resident who was indicted in 2019 for conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, had been convicted.
The sentencing is scheduled for mid-February, after which the district expects to have more details.
“We took our beating and we deserved it, but now we know someone was behind it, that our cooperation with the FBI and them pursuing it, all of it led to that conviction,” Woolstenhulme said.
He added that law enforcement agencies across the country have warned of an exponential growth in fraud and cyber attacks, and he said it was fortunate that the school district had made strides in its security systems since the 2018 mistake.
“It’s amazing news and reassures me that even thought that was very difficult to go through, we learned some hard lessons. We have a much better system and have better checks and balances, and communication, and awareness of how things should be, to hopefully one hundred percent prevent that from ever happening again for us,” Woolstenhulme said. “So Merry Christmas for that.”
His announcement was met with a smattering of applause from the meeting attendees in the auditorium.
Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said she and her fellow trustees appreciated the district’s response to the fraud and the way it was viewed as a learning opportunity.
“We share your excitement that justice was served,” she said.