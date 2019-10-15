Teton High School announced today that three fall sports teams are academic state champions.
The girls' cross country team lead by Coach Mindy Kaufman earned a combined GPA of 3.973, the boys' cross country team lead by Coach Caleb Moosman earned a collective GPA of 3.740 and the girl's volleyball team led by Coach Deyshia Steketee posted a 3.912 GPA.
This was the first time the boys' cross country team earned the academic standing.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.