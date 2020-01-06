On Sunday, January 5, at approximately 2:25 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash on State Highway 33 at West 6000 South, north of Victor.
Margie Crow, 63, of Victor, was traveling northbound on SH33 in a 2018 Kia Sportage. Sherry Cornelison, 64, of Driggs, was traveling southbound in a 2003 Dodge Dakota. Crow turned left in front of Cornelison, colliding with Cornelison. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
Cornelison was transported by private vehicle to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs. Margie Crow and David Crow, 64, of Victor, were transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Health Care.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.