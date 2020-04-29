Local hauler incentivizes road clean-up
The fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day dawned sunny and warm, inspiring many valley residents to fan out from Tetonia to Teton Springs to clean up trash, not in an organized effort but more of an organic groundswell. After all, much of the valley snow has melted, revealing old plastic bags and crushed cans dotting the borrow pits, and trash pick up is a good, socially distant activity for restless kids and bored adults alike.
Some took advantage of the occasion to participate in the RAD Curbside Community Clean-Up, an ongoing effort now in its second year after an extremely successful introduction in 2019.
Last spring during RAD's inaugural program, 263 people cleaned 3,075 pounds of trash from 250 miles of road in Teton Valley (not including state highways) and earned themselves $2,400 of RAD service with a free month of curbside pick-up for each household that participated.
This year RAD is again hosting a community clean-up, and if you missed the chance to pick up trash on Earth Day, you still have until May 10 to sign up, grab a bag from outside the RAD office in Driggs, and start cleaning.
RAD is asking that people communicate where they'll direct their attentions, to avoid redundancies, and to report in detail about where they go and how much trash they pick up.
Similar to last year, RAD is also inviting organizations, nonprofits, and sports leagues to adopt a public space for cleaning, but this year co-founder Dave Hudacsko hopes for a more formalized commitment from those groups to do regular pick-ups, in exchange for signage promoting the organizations.
RAD is a B-corporation, meaning it seeks to make a positive impact on the community and environment. However, said Hudacsko, a community clean-up isn't a requirement of certification. It just makes sense.
He explained that he and his team wanted to build on the county and cities' long-standing clean-up efforts every spring by offering convenient, low-commitment opportunities for trash pick-up, with a compelling incentive. Instead of devoting a lot of man hours on one day to a single space, Hudacsko envisioned people going on walks and picking up trash in places near their neighborhood that they felt ownership over; youth teams spending an afternoon tidying up their practice fields; or a nonprofit using an outdoor board meeting to clean up.
Also, of course, it's about the stoke. "Stoke generates stoke," Hudacsko said.
For more information on joining the clean-up, visit RAD Curbside on Facebook.
Teton County Spring Clean-Up
In other community clean-up news, the Teton County Transfer Station is still hosting its free and discounted dump day this Saturday, May 2. Residents can dump up to 250 pounds of household and 250 pounds unsorted non-household waste for free, and all sorted waste for free. Residents can also drop off a total of ten tires for free thanks to the Mosquito Abatement District.
The transfer station is only taking credit or debit cards due to COVID-19 precautions. The hours will be the same as usual, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the county encourages patience, pre-sorting, and efficiency; lines are often long during spring clean-up. Visit tetoncountyidaho.gov for more information.
