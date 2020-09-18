Historic Bone Store reopens
In the 1970s, cartoonist Phil Frank tried to call Bone City Hall in Bone only to learn the place had no telephone. When the town finally got its first phone in 1982, it made national news as one of the last towns in America to get one.
To this day, Bone feels stuck in time. To reach it, you’ll have to drive miles down a winding road, past rolling hills empty of all but windmills and cattle. When you get there, you’ll find a community with a population of just two people, according to the most recent government records.
In Bone stands a 110-year-old store, aptly known as the Bone Store. On its wall hangs a poem written by Heber L. Barnard. It was written decades ago, just how long no one is quite sure.
“There are places of far more importance,
Small towns or great cities so bright
But they can’t compete with that busy dirt road
To Bone on a Saturday night,” reads one stanza.
The Bone Store reopened after a three-year closure this August. New owners Amanda and Kory Edelmayer rechristened it Steele-n-Jo’s Bone, a combination of their two middle names. But Amanda admits it will always be simply the Bone Store to many around here.
The first Bone Store was built around 1910 by town founder Orin Bone, according to the Post Register archives. At the time, it was built out of necessity. Orin knew his new community needed a place to go for basic amenities. He quickly set to work re-purposing an old schoolhouse. Since that time, the Bone Store has served as a post office, general store, dance hall and restaurant.
It has changed hands several times since Orin’s day. In the 1950s, then-owner Spence Williams died, leaving behind rumors that he had hidden treasure somewhere within the store. After, his relatives made short work tearing the place down in search of it.
“It kind of depends on who you’re talking to on whether or not they found it. But either way, they tore it apart and burned it down,” Amanda said.
A new Bone Store was later rebuilt half a mile down the road. After changing ownership several more times, it’s fallen into the hands of the Edelmayers.
When Amanda bought the place, she got trash bags stuffed with $1 bills that previously covered the ceiling. Among them, she found one signed by her father in the 1980s.
Many of the restaurant’s diners seem to have similar connections to the place.
“The people that come in there, that have been coming to the Bone Store all their lives, all of them have a story about what the Bone Store means to them,” Amanda said.
Barry Haldiman sat on the store’s patio sipping lemonade with his wife on Thursday. They were visiting from Kansas. The last time he was in the Bone Store was 1992 when he was stationed in Idaho Falls with the Navy.
“I was here training. It was fairly stressful, and this was my place to unwind and get away from it all,” Haldiman said. “At that time, the store opened at seven in the morning and then it closed at ten at night. So my friend and I would do what we called the ‘Bone Marathon’ where we would come at seven and not leave until ten. We played pool all day, played every song on the jukebox and ate burgers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We even had t-shirts that said, ‘The Bone Marathon.’”
Rancher Dean Hansen remembers coming as a child “back when everyone in here was wearing a cowboy hat.” On the ceiling of the Bone Store, peeking between the dollar bills, are dozens of brands. It’s a remnant from the time when ranchers would put their brands in public places to help locals identify just who the missing cow wandering through town belonged to.
When asked if his family brand is up there, Hansen said he doubted it but craned his head upward anyway.
“Oh, there it is,” he said pointing to a circle with a line through it. Though which of the previous generations of Hansen ranchers put it there is anyone’s guess.
Today, Steele-n-Jo’s Bone has a warm wood interior, a pool room and a front porch. With a single cook, it might take more than an hour to get a burger, but Amanda believes “it’s about the destination.” She likes that there’s no cellphone service. People are forced to talk to one another here.
The Edelmayers have also begun renting out camping space in the land around it. It’s $50 for one night, $125 for the weekend. They’ve landscaped a small amphitheater with picnic tables out back.
Last Friday, local musicians Jeff Crosby & the Refugees played there.
“This is the Madison Square Garden of Bone,” Crosby told the crowd.
The Edelmayers have gone all-in on the place. The majority of the staff is made up of family members. They sold their house to buy it. Amanda jokes that if the restaurant business doesn’t work, they’ll just move into the store and sell soda on the side of the road. Whatever it takes to keep the Bone Store standing.
“There’s just something about Bone. Some people aren’t fans, but people who get what it is love it,” Amanda said.
Steele-n-Jo’s Bone is located at 1672 Bone Road. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.