At a ski resort that is notorious for under reporting and over delivering when it comes to snowfall, the recent addition of a Stick of Truth seems superfluous. But Grand Targhee owner and general manager Geordie Gillett wouldn’t let up until the simple measuring device was installed a few seasons ago.
“I’d been bugging anyone who would listen for years to get the thing built,” Gillett said. “I wanted something simple that we could check ourselves, something that wasn’t electronic to measure snow at the base area.”
Since its installation at the resort, the Stick of Truth has become somewhat of an internet sensation. Along with being one of the mountain webcams up at the resort through a partnership with See Jackson Hole, the Stick of Truth has its own YouTube channel, one that gets a ton of traffic.
But like most anything that gets Internet attention, the Stick of Truth is not without controversy. It debuted with a single figurine, Morty the Moose, who was then and is still well loved. But the cast of characters grew, and one day included President Barack Obama and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And a lot of people came unhinged.
“We were not making any kind of statement at all by using those figurines next to the Stick of Truth,” Gillett said, “but we got a ton of calls and emails that week. I wasn’t going to take figurines down just because we were being bullied. We got one request that we keep it family friendly and stick to just the woodland creatures.”
Nowadays, in addition to Morty the Moose (who is always on display at the Stick of Truth), Gillett and Grand Targhee Marketing Director Jennie White have hundreds of figurines in the resort’s administrative offices. And while Obama and Ginsburg face an open window that looks out over the parking lots, trying not to judge all the people who have brought their dogs up or taken up two spaces with their sprinter van, the rest of the figurines crowd a table top, awaiting their turn in front of the camera.
From the cast of Scooby Doo and Star Wars to Napoleon Dynamite, Eleven from Stranger Things, Cheech and Chong, Jeff Spicoli, Slash and Axl Rose, professional wrestlers and, of course, the cast of Frozen and Ice Age, there are so many figurines that it must be a tough choice who gets to represent each day. And the crowd of characters just keeps growing. Targhee employees bring figurines back from vacation, and devotees mail more little guys all the time, including the entire cast of The Walking Dead.
The Stick of Truth debuted just before Thanksgiving in 2018. After the site was chosen and the webcam was connected, White and her father cobbled together a flat measuring stick against a white background. Unbeknownst to White, the flat stick created what is known to snow scientists as “wall effect,” and it does not accurately measure snowfall. After Targhee got a pretty good storm that year, White’s phone was blowing up with calls and texts from ski patrol and mountain operations, all chiming in without the most positive feedback. The next evolution of the Stick of Truth (which is still used today) utilizes a cylindrical ruler that gives a more true reading of snowfall.
And while they don’t really know if the Stick of Truth will pay off at the cash register, Gillett and White are both of the opinion that if it’s fun for them, then it’s good enough marketing to send down the mountain.
But if likes and views translate into dollars and cents, then the Stick of Truth has evolved into a pretty well measured success. Gillett said he heard that a company in the Ukraine has the Stick of Truth’s YouTube channel running all the time in their conference room, and loyal followers instantly comment whenever there is a mishap with Morty or something goes awry at the stick’s location, like the occasional snowball that takes out a Minion or two.
Most notably, in the category of mishaps, the Stick of Truth was compromised early last month when a snowcat driver pulled a little too close alongside the venue. The cat’s tiller grabbed ahold of the rope that cordons off the area, and the entire display was compromised, leaving one figurine (that of the Breaking Bad Series’ Gus Fring) cut in two.
But even when the Stick of Truth is populated by residents as harmless as unicorns and snowmen, it’s not for everyone. Karlin Bilcher, local pastor of the Church in the Tetons in Driggs rode the chairlift one snowy morning this season next to a couple of real die-hards who were not fans of the Stick of Truth.
“These young guys were drinking PBRs and smoking Camels on one of the first chairs of the day, real bros, season pass holders at both Targhee and Jackson, and they were complaining about the Stick of Truth,” Bilcher said. “They were highly suspicious of its truthfulness, but a bigger issue for them seemed to be that the figurines themselves were a distraction from their very serious pursuit of powder.”
But this kind of negativity is clearly the exception as viewers thrill at the sight of Targhee’s “Helly Hansen giants” as they rearrange the display at the Stick of Truth each day, saving Morty when he falls in the deep powder and giving the local ski hill yet another reason to be loved.
In order to view the Stick of Truth yourself, please check the webcams at www.grandtarghee.com or search YouTube for Targhee’s Stick of Truth.
