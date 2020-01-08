Tye Tilt was an unlikely student when it came to his first snow-sculpting event nine years ago.
“I have a lot of habits, but this has been the healthiest of them all,” laughed Tilt.
The famous mushroom man of Teton Valley found a new passion nearly a decade ago when he wandered into the snowscapes event to see what a group of friends were doing playing in the snow.
Tilt became hooked on the form and fun of creating sculpture out of snow and ice. Since then he’s travelled the Rocky Mountain West participating in various snow sculpting competitions and events (his latest currently on display at the base of Snow King in Jackson).
It’s hard work, but forgiving, said Tilt. If you mess up, or need to start over, the snow is very workable and easily re-cast – we could all use a little more forgiveness in our work, right?
With the onset of the Driggs annual snowscape event next week, Tilt wants to take all that earned knowledge and passion for all things frozen, and pass the skills and enthusiasm onto the general public. And it’s free.
Tilt will be offering three courses. Come for one, stay for all three, drop in as you like. The first class is Tuesday, Jan. 14 starting at 1 p.m. and running through 4 p.m. This first class will be an introduction to snow and ice design. The course will be hands on lessons in snow sculpting tools and Tilt will demonstrate how snow is blocked. Tilt said that when the student is finished they would be able to build small blocks of snow to sculpt at their own homes.
The second class will be Wednesday, Jan. 15 again starting at 1 p.m. and running through 4 p.m. This class will look at the first steps to creating your sculpture including instruction on roughing out and actual carving.
The final class will include detailed work and finishing methods on Thursday, Jan. 16 starting at 1 p.m.
All the classes will be held in front of the Driggs City Center where other snow artists will be working. Dress warmly and if you are under the age of 10, please bring a parent or adult who can supervise – snow sculpting tools are sharp.
To sign up, email events@downtowndriggs.org, or stop by next week.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.