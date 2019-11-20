This weekend the actors of Teton High will perform a searing drama based on the early life of a young Holocaust survivor.
“The Star On My Heart” is a play written by Angela Miloro-Hansen from the memoirs of Dr. Inge Auerbacher, an author, chemist, and Holocaust survivor who spoke at Teton High in May. After her speech, students presented her with gifts to commemorate the lives of the children lost.
“She was very impressed with our students and invited us to perform her play because of that interaction,” said director Brent Schindler. The play has been performed in New York and Ohio, but this will be its western premiere.
Auerbacher was one of the few child survivors who emerged from the Terezin concentration camp outside of Prague.
“This drama expertly takes us through the horrible experiences of the camp and through the later hard time she spent in the hospital (young Inge struggled with tuberculosis) and into her high school and college years,” Schindler said. “We experience her fear and struggles as she walks through these periods of life trying to find peace and make sense of these experiences.”
He added that, as students rehearsed the drama, they have sometimes been brought to tears by the intensity of the material.
“I am very proud of our student actors and student technicians who are making this play a reality,” he said.
Inge is played by two different leads, Matilda Sorenson and Adele Moulton.
There will be showings at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the THS auditorium. Tickets are available at the door for $5.
Schindler said that while Auerbacher and Hiloro-Hansen will not be able to attend November’s performance, there is a possibility they can come to Teton Valley in December to see the drama department perform "The Star On My Heart" for the student body.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.