When Teton Arts executive director Greg Meyers was trying to figure out his organization’s budget in a world where in-person art classes and after-school programming were a thing of the past, he couldn’t work around one fact: the nonprofit’s annual Souper Bowl is a big piece of the fundraising pie.
“Also, everyone really likes it,” Meyers said. “Of all the things we’ve had to reinvent or let go, this was one thing we couldn’t give up.”
That’s why Teton Arts is still making it happen this year, albeit in a slightly different format. The Souper Bowl will be outside, at the Driggs City Plaza on Sept. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Rather than a buffet-style meal and festivities, attendees will pass through and pick up their custom ceramic bowl and soup to go, provided by one of almost ten valley restaurants. Tickets for specific time slots are available at tetonartscouncil.com.
“I know it’s been a weird year but everyone has been overwhelmingly helpful and supportive,” Meyers said about the soup-producing restaurants (responsible collectively for 75 gallons of soup), bread roll sponsor 460 Bread, raffle prize donors, and business sponsors.
Iris Saxer of Teton Valley Community Recycling brought up a great point that Meyers embraced: make this event low waste or waste free. Rather than giving out disposable soup receptacles, Teton Arts will have a quart jar of soup for every ticket holder. If there’s any food left over, Meyers plans to take it over to the Teton Valley Food Pantry or Seniors West of the Tetons.
What about the other side of the equation, the Bowl half of the Souper Bowl? That aspect of the event has changed too; usually Teton Arts hosts several informal pottery parties and volunteers hang out together while throwing, glazing, and firing bowls in a communal setting.
This year Meyers estimates he has made a couple hundred bowls himself, with other volunteers pitching in to create over 300 bowls total.
“We’ve been cranking out bowls. We have a lot of great volunteers but don’t have the normal community get-togethers,” he said. “Fortunately I’m trained to sit down and make 30 bowls at a time. It’s a craft of production.”
People can also purchase raffle tickets to win local arts and crafts, business gift cards, and experiences like kayak rentals and cryotherapy sessions.
“Souper Bowl is supporting our ability to move forward even though we can’t meet for normal classes. We’re pouring most of our resources into supporting art in school during these hard times,” Meyers said, referring to Art Reach, the K-5 art program in the school district. “Small kids creating at school is so important to sustain. We’re dedicated to giving Art Reach all the support and backing it needs.”
This week Teton Arts will also be asking adults, after-school programs, and homeschool groups to contribute to a new mural on two exterior walls of the Teton Arts building. The mural is headed up by “Art We There Yet,” the traveling community art project founded by Cora Rose and José Luis Vílchez that has already beautified the walls of Citizen 33 and Rise Coffee House. Watch the Teton Arts Facebook page for more information on participating.