The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Youth Philanthropy Program, in partnership with the Dual Enrollment Government class at Teton High School, announced this year’s grant award winners at an awards assembly at Teton High School on Nov. 18.
Now in its ninth year, the award ceremony marks the granting of $37,000 in total via this multifaceted program. Youth Philanthropy provides an excellent opportunity to introduce the concept of philanthropy to the next generation while helping them better understand the significant and impactful roles that nonprofits play in our own community.
The Youth Philanthropy Program is made possible through the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers and other private donors who partner with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley to elevate lives through the power of generosity.
This year’s class worked through 13 grant applications with a total funding ask of $9,849. After thorough discussion over three class periods, they awarded five projects full funding and two projects partial grant awards:
ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom Computer Lab: Engaging Students in Learning $800; Family Safety Network Counseling for Clients and their Children in Need $960; HAPI Trails – Horse Rescue Veterinarian Stock $1000; Seniors West of the Tetons Fish Fund $500; Teton County 4-H Teton 4-H pig donation to help feed the hungry $600; Teton Valley Community Recycling Recycling Education Programs for Elementary Students $500; and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation Beacons are Lit! (avalanche beacons) $640.
