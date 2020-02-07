The Pedigree® Stage Stop Race will begin this morning, Feb. 7 at the Kay Dairy Trail Head at 9 a.m. A community meet and greet with racers and sled dogs is planned for 2 p.m. at the Driggs Community Center in downtown Driggs.
Currently, musher Anny Malo from Quebec, Canada continues her lead in the 2020 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race heading into the Driggs leg. In second place is musher Lina Streeper from British Columbia who made a push to gain time on Malo during Stage 5 in Big Piney, Wyoming and won that stage besting Malo by just more than two minutes taking the Yellow Bib for Stage 5 in Lander, Wyoming.
Malo countered with a flawless run on the 35-mile Lander leg which ran out of Louis Lake Trailhead on South Pass in the eastern end of the Wind River Range. Malo bested Streeper by 4:14 completing the course in 02:22:33 and will take back the Yellow Bib from Streeper for “Stage 6” in Driggs, Idaho tomorrow.
Alix Crittenden from Bondurant, Wyoming continue to build on her third place standing over musher Rachel Courtney from Manitoba, Canada but will be hard pressed to overtake either Streeper or Malo who have built a significant buffer against the rest of the field. Jeff Conn from Alaska and Bruce Magnusson from Michigan are in a battle of within a minute overall time of each other to round out the top five positions.
Heavy snowfall has accumulated in Teton Valley and Jackson where the final two stages are set to take place today, Friday Feb. 7 and Saturday respectively. Trail groomers have worked overnight to set the racecourse but teams accustomed to running on softer trails are certain to have an edge.
Race Format & Course: Up to 25 competitors compete in “stage” format racing for day money, overall payout, and the title of Stage Stop Champion. Hosted by eight western Wyoming communities with race courses spanning seven USFS Ranger Districts, the race routes traverse remote terrain encompassing nearly 250 miles of trails within six major mountain ranges.
Co-Founder and Executive Race Director, Frank Teasley, came up with the idea for a “stage stop” race in Wyoming over 25 years ago, and was thrilled to partner with Wyoming Public Health in 1996 to bring even more depth to the race. “This race promotes good health for all of us, and we also have a lot of fun doing it!” states an enthusiastic Frank Teasley. “The Pedigree® Stage Stop Race format gives spectators remarkable access to the sport and all its athletes — two and four legged.”
For complete times and additional information visit www.wyomingstagestop.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.