For the first time since March 2018, Victor alpine skier Breezy Johnson competed in a FIS race.
Johnson, who turns 24 on Sunday, placed 25th in women’s downhill with a combined time of 1:21.14 last Saturday at the World Cup in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. She was the top U.S. finisher in women’s downhill and was one of three U.S. skiers in the top 30.
The 2018 U.S. Olympian who calls Jackson Hole Mountain Resort home cut her 2017-18 season short due to a shoulder injury and missed the 2018-19 season due to tearing her ACL in September 2018 while training in Chile and tearing her PCL and MCL in her other leg in June 2019 while training at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. She returned to skis the week of Thanksgiving and rejoined her U.S. teammates in Europe right after New Year’s Day.
Teton Valley’s Jaelin Kauf also recently competed. The 23-year-old 2018 U.S. Olympian now living and training in Salt Lake City placed second at the U.S. Selections singles moguls finals at Steamboat Resort on Jan. 9 and second in the second final of women’s moguls last Saturday at Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Coming up locally
The annual Kelly Canyon Race Series at Kelly Canyon Resort begins Saturday with slalom. It is the first of three race events that will take place on consecutive Saturdays.
The seventh annual Baldy Banked Slalom is this weekend at Sun Valley Resort’s Bald Mountain. Racing starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin ended the decade with yet more historic accomplishments. Upon winning the giant slalom Dec. 28 at the World Cup stop in Lienz, Austria, she brought her career World Cup win total to 63. That number put her at No. 2 on the women’s all-time list behind retired U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn, who had 82 career World Cup wins. The day after the giant slalom win, Shiffrin got career win No. 64 upon winning the Lienz slalom. It was her 43rd World Cup slalom win in her career, tying her win Vonn for most wins in one discipline by a female skier. Since the New Year began, Shiffrin finished second in slalom at the World Cup stop in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4, did not finish Sunday’s alpine combined at Altenmarkt Zauchensee, Austria, and third in slalom at the World Cup stop in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday. According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard, 34 percent of the field went out in the first run of Sunday’s alpine combined. Shiffrin is first in the FIS women’s alpine overall standings with 886 World Cup points (273-point margin), first in the women’s slalom standings with 440 World Cup points (60-point margin), second in women’s giant slalom with 254 World Cup points and sixth in super-G with 86 World Cup points.
Shiffrin is one of five U.S. women in the running for Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. Laureaus shared the nominees Wednesday: Shiffrin, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Allyson Felix, Naomi Osaka and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
Lee Kiefer became the first U.S. fencer to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo upon placing third in foil at a world cup stop in Paris last week.
