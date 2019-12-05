Moguls skier Jaelin Kauf begins the 2019-20 World Cup season Saturday in Ruka, Finland. Kauf, a 2018 U.S. Olympian originally from Alta, Wyo., who grew up skiing at Grand Targhee Resort before relocating to Steamboat Springs, Colo., took second in women’s dual moguls at last season’s world championships at Deer Valley Resort, Utah, and ended last season in second place in the FIS World Cup women’s moguls standings behind eventual repeat crystal globe winner Perrine Laffont of France. She was atop the FIS leaderboard for women’s moguls in late December last year, going on to win both dual moguls and moguls at the U.S. national championships in March at Waterville Valley Resort, New Hampshire.
Per the Jackson Hole News & Guide, the 23-year-old spent the first three weeks of November training with her U.S. teammates before heading to Finland last week. She spent the summer training in Chile, Switzerland and Mt. Hood, Ore. After Finland this weekend, the next World Cup stop will be in Thaiwoo, China, from Dec. 14-15. This is Kauf’s fourth season competing on the World Cup tour.
Coming up locally
Kelly Canyon Resort is scheduled to open Dec. 12 for the winter season. Grand Targhee Resort opened Nov. 27 and Dreamcatcher Lift began operations Dec. 3. Blackfoot lift will begin operations Friday.
Sun Valley Resort opened for the winter season Nov. 28.
The annual Christmas Gift 5k/1-mile run is Saturday at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Donated items will be accepted for the Ronald McDonald House.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin made history yet again over the weekend, fittingly on home soil. Sunday’s slalom win at Killington, Vermont, gave her 42 career World Cup wins in the discipline and 62 career World Cup wins total to move her to a tie for fourth all time in career World Cup wins with Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Pröll. Ingemar Stenmark (86), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Marcel Hirscher (67) lead the all-time list. Shiffrin leads the FIS women’s alpine skiing overall leaderboard with 340 World Cup points thus far. Also at Killington, Shiffrin made the giant slalom podium with a third-place finish.
Megan Rapinoe added to an impressive 2019 upon receiving the Ballon d’Or women’s award Monday in Paris. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or men’s award for the sixth time.
Surfers Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks secured spots on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team Monday at the Maui Pro, where Moore also won her fourth world title upon finishing atop the World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour standings. Surfing makes its Olympic debut next summer in Tokyo.
The Boston Athletic Association shared Wednesday that the 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, will serve as the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Selection Event for the marathon for athletes with Para athletics classifications T45/T46 (arm impairment) and T11/T12 (vision impairment).
