Small Group Workshops on March 10th and 11
The City of Victor is excited to announce the second outreach phase of ReEnvision Victor. The process will inform updates to its Comprehensive and Transportation Plans. In this phase, the City is working with the community to identify and prioritize issues and opportunities to guide future development and plan for strategic investments through 2040.
Join a small group workshop and be sure your voice is heard!
Tuesday, March 10 at 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Wednesday, March 11 at 12:00 – 1:30 pm and 5:00 – 6:30 pm
The small group sessions will be held at Council Chambers on 32 Elm Street in Victor. RSVP at ReEnvisionVictor.com.
In addition, visit ReEnvisionVictor.com to complete the second community questionnaire. It only takes a few minutes and your contribution is invaluable to the planning process.
This four-phased project goes through July 2020 and we will be seeking community feedback on varying topics through events and online questionnaires. Stay tuned throughout the process by including your email address when completing the questionnaire at ReEnvisionVictor.com. We look forward to and appreciate your contribution!
