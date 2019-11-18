The nonprofit Full Circle Education and the Driggs Branch of the Valley of the Tetons Library will host a screening of “The Biggest Little Farm,” this Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion with local farmers on biodiversity and farming as these topics relate to Teton Valley.
According to the www.biggestlittlefarmmovie.com, the film, “Chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature’s conflicts, the Chester’s unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons, and our wildest imagination.”
Full Circle Education seeks to champion, “the positive aspects of rural life and inspire healthy connections between individuals, communities and the natural world.” The film is a natural fit for the non profit to host this Thursday.
The Chesters founded Apricot Lane Farms which is located 40 miles north of Los Angeles, and is dedicated to the mission of creating a well-balanced eco-system and rich soils that produce nutrient-dense foods while treating the environment and the animals with respect.
The local panel will consist of Sue Miller of Snowdrift Farms, Wyatt Penfold or Nathan Penfold of Penfold Farms, Jed Restruccia or Dale Sharkey of Cosmic Apple Gardens and Rafe Rivers of Canewater Farm. The panel will be moderated by Emily Sustick, of Red House Flowers and former educator at Full Circle Education.
“The Biggest Little Farm” is the next documentary in line for the library’s free Docs After Dark series. This film is family friendly.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.