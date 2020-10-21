People in Teton Valley deserve recognition, now more than ever.
“Now more than ever,” is one of this year’s great clichés, but just because it has been said ad nauseum, along with “unprecedented” and “the new normal,” that doesn’t change how disruptive, challenging, and often discouraging this year has been.
That’s why we at the Teton Valley News think that the Best Of Teton Valley is more than just a promotional contest designed to garner social media attention or advertising dollars. It’s important this year, now more than ever, to recognize as many members of the community as possible.
To the restaurants that stressed through the shutdown;
to the guides who found themselves busier than ever in the high season;
to the educators, health care professionals, and public officials that had to serve as the community’s bulwarks in unimaginably hard times;
to the gyms and spas and salons that customers wanted so badly to patronize;
to the shops that went from famine to feast this summer while understaffed and low on inventory;
to the nonprofits that soldiered through with big question marks in their budgets;
to the employers that walked that razor line between keeping their staff safe and their guests happy;
and of course to the people who did all of the above while juggling the health, welfare, entertainment, and education of their children or family members or friends:
You, all of you, are the Best Of Teton Valley, even if you’re not explicitly mentioned in these pages.
Thanks for everything you do, Teton Valley.
From the Teton Valley News and the Teton Regional Economic Coalition
All Business
Best Customer Service
1st: Corner Drug Winner
2nd: Valley of the Tetons Library
3rd: Rise Coffee House
Best Employer
1st: City Pass, Inc.
2nd: Citizen 33 Brewery
3rd: Rise Coffee House
Best COVID Safety Practice
1st: Driggs Veterinary Clinic
2nd: Rise Coffee House
3rd: Valley of the Tetons Library
Best in Banking
1st: U.S. Bank Victor
2nd: KeyBank
3rd: Crystal Hansen at U.S. Bank Driggs
Favorite Nonprofit
1st: Targhee Animal Shelter
2nd: Teton Valley Trails and Pathways
3rd: Seniors West of the Tetons
Family Matters
Best Childcare
1st: Little Learning Academy
2nd: Discoveries
Best Summer Camp
1st: Teton Rock Gym
2nd: Grand Targhee Kids Camp
3rd: Sprockids (Mountain Bike the Tetons)
Best Teacher
1st: Stephanie DeBone, Discoveries
2nd: Michelle Nicholson
3rd: Lisie Smith
Fresh Air
Best Teton Valley Experience
1st: The Spud Drive-In
2nd: Farmers Market
3rd: Teton Valley Rodeo
Best Flyfishing Guide
1st: Tom Cleary, Teton Valley Lodge
2nd: Erik White, WorldCast Anglers
Tied for 3rd: Brad Corbin, Teton Valley Lodge; Hope Strong, WorldCast Anglers
Best Golf Course
1st: The Links at Teton Peaks
2nd: Teton Reserve
3rd: Targhee Village Golf Course
Best Bike Shop
1st: Peaked Sports
2nd: Fitzgerald's Bicycles
3rd: Habitat
Best Ski Shop
1st: Peaked Sports
2nd: Yostmark Mountain Equipment
3rd: Habitat
Healthy Living
Best Place to Break a Sweat
1st: Targhee Athletics
2nd: Anytime Fitness
3rd: Oula Dance Fitness
Best Place to Pamper Yourself
1st: Stillwaters Spa & Salon at Teton Springs
2nd: Elevate Salon
3rd: CRYO Therapy Idaho
Best Massage
1st: Kunz Chiropractic
Tied for 2nd: Kimberly M. Jeffries - Anew Massage; Stillwaters Spa & Salon at Teton Springs
Best Yoga Instructor
1st: Kari Swenson
2nd: Ruth Graupner
3rd: Brice Nelson
Best Dentist
1st: Cottonwood Dental Care
2nd: Grand Teton Dental Care
Tied for 3rd: Mountain River Dental; Teton Valley Dental Center
Best Medical Provider
1st: Theresa Lerch, CNM C-FNP
2nd: Kristen Coburn, C-FNP
3rd: Chad R. Horrocks, MD
Best Pharmacy
1st: Corner Drug
2nd: Broulims
3rd: Victor Drug
Best Veterinarian
1st: Driggs Veterinary Clinic
2nd: Circle S Mobile Veterinary Services
3rd: Victor Veterinary Hospital
Menu Musts
Best in Dining
1st: Forage Bistro & Lounge
2nd: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen
3rd: Badger Creek Cafe
Best Breakfast
1st: Badger Creek Cafe
2nd: The Provision Kitchen
3rd: Rise Coffee House
Best Coffee Shop
1st: Rise Coffee House
2nd: Yeti's Post
3rd: Alpine Air Coffee Hut
Best Burger
1st: The Brakeman American Grill
2nd: Citizen 3 3 Brewery
3rd: Knotty Pine
Best Mexican
1st: Agave
2nd: Valle Del Sol
3rd: Hacienda Cuajimalpa
Best Pizza
1st: Get Baked Prepared Food Emporium
2nd: Tatanka Tavern
3rd: Wildlife Brewing
Best Thai
1st: Teton Thai
2nd: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen
3rd: Bangkok Kitchen
Best Cocktail
1st: Royal Wolf
2nd: Knotty Pine
3rd: Warbirds
Best Local Pour
1st: Citizen 33 Brewery
2nd: Grand Teton Brewing Company
3rd: Wildlife Brewing
Best Frozen Treat
1st: Victor Emporium
2nd: Corner Drug
3rd: Sips and Sweets
Best Market
1st: Victor Valley Market
2nd: Barrels & Bins Natural Market
3rd: Broulim's
The Arts
Best Fine Arts
1st: Helen Seay
2nd: The Cottage at Heron Glass
3rd: Driggs Plein Air Festival
Best In Craft
1st: The Local Galleria
2nd: New West Knifeworks
3rd: Tribe Artist Collective
Best Music Venue
1st: Knotty Pine
2nd: Tetonia Club
3rd: Spud Drive-In
Best Photographer
1st: Mary Toft Winner
2nd: Lara Agnew
3rd: Blue Bunch
The Homestead
Best In Decor
1st: Festive Living
2nd: MD Nursery Retail Shop
3rd: The Rusty Nail
Best Landscaper
1st: Green Mountain Gardens
2nd: BlueBird Lawn and Landscaping
3rd: MD Nursery & Landscaping
Best Propane Company
1st: Holiday Propane
2nd: Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative
3rd: Fox Creek Heating
Best Realtor
1st: Karin Wertheim - Silver Peaks Realty
2nd: Alta Realty
3rd: Sarah Anderson - Century 21
Best Storage Facility
1st: Summit Self-Storage
2nd: Flying Saddle Storage
Best Auto Mechanic
1st: Teton Valley Auto Repair
2nd: Sues Roos
3rd: Kaufman's OK Tire
Best Tire Shop
1st: Kaufman's OK Tire
2nd: All American Tire & Brake Victor
3rd: Tetonia Tire & Service