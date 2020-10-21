People in Teton Valley deserve recognition, now more than ever.

“Now more than ever,” is one of this year’s great clichés, but just because it has been said ad nauseum, along with “unprecedented” and “the new normal,” that doesn’t change how disruptive, challenging, and often discouraging this year has been.

That’s why we at the Teton Valley News think that the Best Of Teton Valley is more than just a promotional contest designed to garner social media attention or advertising dollars. It’s important this year, now more than ever, to recognize as many members of the community as possible.

To the restaurants that stressed through the shutdown;

to the guides who found themselves busier than ever in the high season;

to the educators, health care professionals, and public officials that had to serve as the community’s bulwarks in unimaginably hard times;

to the gyms and spas and salons that customers wanted so badly to patronize;

to the shops that went from famine to feast this summer while understaffed and low on inventory;

to the nonprofits that soldiered through with big question marks in their budgets;

to the employers that walked that razor line between keeping their staff safe and their guests happy;

and of course to the people who did all of the above while juggling the health, welfare, entertainment, and education of their children or family members or friends:

You, all of you, are the Best Of Teton Valley, even if you’re not explicitly mentioned in these pages.

Thanks for everything you do, Teton Valley.

From the Teton Valley News and the Teton Regional Economic Coalition

 

All Business

Best Customer Service 

1st: Corner Drug Winner 

2nd: Valley of the Tetons Library 

3rd: Rise Coffee House

 

Best Employer

1st: City Pass, Inc. 

2nd: Citizen 33 Brewery 

3rd: Rise Coffee House 

 

Best COVID Safety Practice 

1st: Driggs Veterinary Clinic 

2nd: Rise Coffee House 

3rd: Valley of the Tetons Library 

 

Best in Banking

1st: U.S. Bank Victor

2nd: KeyBank

3rd: Crystal Hansen at U.S. Bank Driggs

 

Favorite Nonprofit 

1st: Targhee Animal Shelter 

2nd: Teton Valley Trails and Pathways 

3rd: Seniors West of the Tetons 

 

Family Matters

 

Best Childcare 

1st: Little Learning Academy 

2nd: Discoveries 

 

Best Summer Camp 

1st: Teton Rock Gym 

2nd: Grand Targhee Kids Camp 

3rd: Sprockids (Mountain Bike the Tetons) 

 

Best Teacher 

1st: Stephanie DeBone, Discoveries 

2nd: Michelle Nicholson 

3rd: Lisie Smith

 

Fresh Air

 

Best Teton Valley Experience 

1st: The Spud Drive-In

2nd: Farmers Market 

3rd: Teton Valley Rodeo 

 

Best Flyfishing Guide 

1st: Tom Cleary, Teton Valley Lodge 

2nd: Erik White, WorldCast Anglers

Tied for 3rd: Brad Corbin, Teton Valley Lodge; Hope Strong, WorldCast Anglers

 

Best Golf Course

1st: The Links at Teton Peaks 

2nd: Teton Reserve 

3rd: Targhee Village Golf Course 

 

Best Bike Shop 

1st: Peaked Sports 

2nd: Fitzgerald's Bicycles 

3rd: Habitat 

 

Best Ski Shop 

1st: Peaked Sports 

2nd: Yostmark Mountain Equipment

3rd: Habitat 

 

 Healthy Living

 

Best Place to Break a Sweat 

1st: Targhee Athletics 

2nd: Anytime Fitness 

3rd: Oula Dance Fitness 

 

Best Place to Pamper Yourself 

1st: Stillwaters Spa & Salon at Teton Springs 

2nd: Elevate Salon

3rd: CRYO Therapy Idaho 

 

Best Massage 

1st: Kunz Chiropractic 

Tied for 2nd: Kimberly M. Jeffries - Anew Massage; Stillwaters Spa & Salon at Teton Springs 

 

Best Yoga Instructor 

1st: Kari Swenson 

2nd: Ruth Graupner 

3rd: Brice Nelson 

 

 Best Dentist

1st: Cottonwood Dental Care 

2nd: Grand Teton Dental Care 

Tied for 3rd: Mountain River Dental; Teton Valley Dental Center 

 

Best Medical Provider 

1st: Theresa Lerch, CNM C-FNP 

2nd: Kristen Coburn, C-FNP 

3rd: Chad R. Horrocks, MD 

 

Best Pharmacy 

1st: Corner Drug

2nd: Broulims 

3rd: Victor Drug 

 

Best Veterinarian

1st: Driggs Veterinary Clinic 

2nd: Circle S Mobile Veterinary Services 

3rd: Victor Veterinary Hospital 

 

Menu Musts

 

Best in Dining 

1st: Forage Bistro & Lounge 

2nd: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen

3rd: Badger Creek Cafe 

 

 Best Breakfast 

1st: Badger Creek Cafe 

2nd: The Provision Kitchen 

3rd: Rise Coffee House 

 

Best Coffee Shop 

1st: Rise Coffee House  

2nd: Yeti's Post 

3rd: Alpine Air Coffee Hut 

 

Best Burger

1st: The Brakeman American Grill 

2nd: Citizen 3 3 Brewery 

3rd: Knotty Pine 

Best Mexican 

1st: Agave 

2nd: Valle Del Sol 

3rd: Hacienda Cuajimalpa 

 

Best Pizza 

1st: Get Baked Prepared Food Emporium 

2nd: Tatanka Tavern 

3rd: Wildlife Brewing 

 

Best Thai 

1st: Teton Thai 

2nd: Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen 

3rd: Bangkok Kitchen 

 

Best Cocktail

1st: Royal Wolf 

2nd: Knotty Pine 

3rd: Warbirds  

 

Best Local Pour 

1st: Citizen 33 Brewery 

2nd: Grand Teton Brewing Company 

3rd: Wildlife Brewing 

 

Best Frozen Treat

1st: Victor Emporium 

2nd: Corner Drug 

3rd: Sips and Sweets 

 

 Best Market

1st: Victor Valley Market 

2nd: Barrels & Bins Natural Market  

3rd: Broulim's 

 

The Arts

 

 Best Fine Arts 

1st: Helen Seay 

2nd: The Cottage at Heron Glass 

3rd: Driggs Plein Air Festival

 

Best In Craft 

1st: The Local Galleria 

2nd: New West Knifeworks 

3rd: Tribe Artist Collective 

 

Best Music Venue

1st: Knotty Pine 

2nd: Tetonia Club 

3rd: Spud Drive-In 

 

Best Photographer 

1st: Mary Toft Winner 

2nd: Lara Agnew 

3rd: Blue Bunch 

 

The Homestead 

 

Best In Decor

1st: Festive Living 

2nd: MD Nursery Retail Shop 

3rd: The Rusty Nail 

 

Best Landscaper 

1st: Green Mountain Gardens 

2nd: BlueBird Lawn and Landscaping 

3rd: MD Nursery & Landscaping 

 

Best Propane Company

1st: Holiday Propane 

2nd: Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative 

3rd: Fox Creek Heating 

 

Best Realtor 

1st: Karin Wertheim - Silver Peaks Realty 

2nd: Alta Realty 

3rd: Sarah Anderson - Century 21

 

Best Storage Facility

1st: Summit Self-Storage 

2nd: Flying Saddle Storage 

 

Best Auto Mechanic 

1st: Teton Valley Auto Repair 

2nd: Sues Roos

3rd: Kaufman's OK Tire

 

Best Tire Shop

1st: Kaufman's OK Tire 

2nd: All American Tire & Brake Victor 

3rd: Tetonia Tire & Service 

