The AARON ASHTON BAND will be performing a benefit concert for Teton Middle School this Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Teton High School in Driggs.
Aaron is a fiddler and violinist who performs American and Celtic Fiddling, Gypsy Jazz, and contemporary fiddling all over the world. He has performed at the Country Music Awards, the Winter Olympics, and for Vice Presidents Cheney and Gore. He has toured with Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, William Joseph and other various artists. Aaron has made studio recordings and compositions featured by Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Disney Pixar, Warner Bros., ABC, CNN, NBC.
Aaron Ashton is the brother of Brian Ashton, principal of Teton Middle School. Aaron is donating his performance as a fundraiser for our local public school kids and for the 8th grade Washington DC Field trip. Aaron previously performed in 2015 as a fundraiser for Teton Middle School and the concert was a genuine success. Brian, principal at TMS, stated “at our last concert we raised over $5,000 that went toward purchasing chromebooks for every student and to benefit the new string program that was in its second year. Anyone who came, had a great time and was really glad they had come. Aaron is such a good dude to do this for our community.”
This year Aaron has again invited the string students in the valley to join him on a couple of fiddle tunes. Mrs. Schindler, the strings teacher at TMS and THS, is working with her 6th -12th grade students to perform with Aaron and his band. Any strings students who come and perform will also be able to attend the concert for free. Brian, who has previously watched Aaron work with kids said, “Aaron is great with kids and loves to encourage their success. He basically treats them like they are a rock star and celebrates their effort to take a risk and try.”
This year’s benefit concert will go toward 8th grade students who are working to raise money to attend the first annual Washington DC field trip that the middle school hopes to make a tradition. “The 8th grade team has worked hard to create a deeply significant learning experience for students interested in going to our nation’s capital. The 8th grade teachers have put this and other fundraisers together so that any student who is willing to put in the work can participate and pay for the trip.” said Brian. Students are pre-selling tickets, but tickets will be available at the door as well. Tickets are $14 per ticket and it is open seating on a first-come basis.
Aaron’s bandmates features the following performers, Steve Keen, Beaux Underwood, Igor Iacimciuk, who play the guitar, banjo, bass, accordion, violin, vocals, and chimbalom. Brian Ashton encourages anyone in the community to “come and enjoy a great show, while at the same time supporting an awesome cause.”
