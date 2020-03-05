Tuesday, March 17 marks the opening of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Application Period and the Tin Cup Kick-Off Meeting! This is a mandatory meeting for organizations that have never participated in the Tin Cup Challenge or have had an absence in participation of more than 2 years. The meeting will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s office. It is highly suggested that new Executive Directors or new staff responsible for overseeing Tin Cup participation attend. Any organization looking for a Tin Cup refresher is welcome to come for all or part of the meeting. The second half of the meeting, beginning at 9:30 a.m., will include personalized help with Tin Cup logins and applications.
This informational meeting reviews the application processes, guidelines, and important dates. According to Brian Thysell, Community Foundation Program Manager, “This is a great opportunity for participating nonprofits to gather necessary information and have all their questions answered. Attending this meeting in March gives nonprofits the opportunity to plan ahead and organize their strategy before heading into the busy summer months.”
Serving as both an 8-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $14.2 million in just 12 years for Teton Valley nonprofits. “The Tin Cup Challenge provides the inspiration for those who care about Teton Valley to take action on behalf of their community. Whether they give of their time or their money, it all adds up to create a significant impact for the nonprofits that serve our community,” said Tim Adams, Foundation Executive Director.
Whether your nonprofit organization has participated in the Tin Cup Challenge for the last twelve years or you’re looking to make 2020 the first year, mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 17. This mandatory meeting for new participants is key to successful participation in the 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. Attending organizations should RSVP Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13. For more information and to apply to the Tin Cup Challenge, please visit www.TinCupChallenge.org.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. It seeks to achieve its mission by championing the nonprofit community, empowering donors, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs.
