The annual Holiday Festival and Light Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 and will usher in 15 years of celebrating in Victor. Plan on enjoying an exciting day full of community fun.
As always, the Friends of the Library Book Sale, Santa’s Workshop, Turkey Bowling and the free Hot Potato Giveaway are just a few of the highlights of our festival.
The city would like to thank the library for hosting Santa’s Workshop this year!
“Music and Mangers” will also be back with worldwide representation of nativity scenes and an assortment of different choral groups that will be performing at Victor Elementary School.
In the evening, the always awesome light parade will begin at 6 p.m. We encourage all local businesses to enter floats as well as service organizations. Please contact Cari at City Hall to register for this short but sweet event! Families, businesses, and clubs are also welcome to enter. Don’t forget about the fireworks display that will be set off immediately following the parade.
The City is sponsoring the all-time classic, “A Christmas Carol” for those inclined to the arts. It’s never too late to start a tradition of taking the whole family to enjoy the valley community players in this season’s heartwarming story of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Show dates and times are Dec. 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11. There is a matinee on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. All other shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets go fast so reserve them now!
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL SCHEDULED EVENTS
10 a.m to 4 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale
Noon to 5 p.m. 9th Annual Music and Mangers, Victor Elementary School
2 to 4 p.m. Free Santa’s Workshop Kids Crafts, Valley of the Tetons Library
2 to 4 p.m. Visit with Santa Claus, Valley of the Tetons Library
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free Turkey Bowling, Depot Way
3 to 5:30 p.m. Free Baked Potato Giveaway, The Knotty Pine
4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol Performance, Pierre’s Playhouse
6 p.m. Holiday Light Parade and Fireworks, Main Street
7 to 9 p.m. Special Saturday Night Open Public Skate, Kotler Ice Rink
Driggs Art Tour 2019 — Saturday, Dec. 7
Heron Glass — 246 N 5th St — Open 10-5 Glass-blowing Demonstrations, Studio Tours, excellent edibles! Raffles and lots of glass for sale! ( (208) 354-2759
Backcountry Blacksmith — 17 Depot Street — Open 10-5 Forging demonstrations, exhibits, art for sale, snacks and drinks! ( (208) 360-7763
Teton Arts Center — 110 Rodeo Road (by airport) — Open 10-5 Pottery Demos, interactive Raku Firing Demos, Handmade pottery and art for sale. The first 50 participants will be able to make and take a raku fired, ceramic holiday ornament to enjoy at home. Fabulous refreshments and fellowship! (208) 274-3252
The Local Galleria — 25 S Main — Open 9-9. Free refreshments and ornament making. ( (208) 270-0833
Holiday Art Market — Driggs City Building 60 S Main — Open 10-5 Cool art from studio artists: Helen Seay, Linda Swope, Nancie Miller, Elisa Davis, Michelle Miller & Janet Veileux. Holiday cookies & cider plus a door prize drawing! (208) 709-1130
The Maker Exhibit — Teton Geo Center 60 S. Main St. — Open 10-4 Holiday exhibit celebrating local makers from Teton Valley. Displays from home and kitchen wares to textiles and rec-tech. Locally roasted complimentary coffee from Alpine Air Coffee. (208) 354-2500
