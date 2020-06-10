City says it can manage public safety
The City of Tetonia made a surprise announcement late on Tuesday evening that it would be hosting a 4th of July parade, vendor fair, and fun run.
In the wake of a long series of COVID-related event cancellations that included Targhee Fest, Music on Main, and finally the Victor 4th of July festivities, Tetonia clerk Jacque Beard said she was inundated with calls, texts, and Facebook messages from people pleading for a Tetonia Independence Day event. She put the idea on the most recent Tetonia City Council agenda, and the council decided unanimously to host a parade.
"We hit the ground running," Beard said. She held a planning meeting on Tuesday evening and invited some of the "power planners" of the valley, including Paige Lemieux, Maddisen Strong, and council member Brent Schindler. After the meeting they put out the call for vendors and parade floats.
"I've been overwhelmed by the positive response and offers from volunteers," Beard said. "I think people are so grateful for an uplifting experience after there's been so much fear and uncertainty."
After much soul-searching, the Victor City Council decided on May 27 to cancel the Victor 4th of July events because the city's limited staff couldn't safely manage what promised to be a very large crowd, and because of the economic and health risks posed by a possible second wave of COVID infections in Teton Valley. Rexburg, however, is still hosting a parade, although that city canceled its accompanying park celebration. Officials from Rexburg have said that a longer parade route will encourage the crowds to spread out, and that the parade will be broadcast online for people who don't want to risk attending the event.
Idaho transitioned into Stage 3 of its reopening process on May 30, and is scheduled to soon enter Stage 4 if the criteria are met. The Idaho Press reported yesterday that cases of COVID among health care workers in the state are rising, but as long as infection percentages remain low, Idaho is still slated to enter Stage 4 this Saturday, which would allow gatherings of more than 50 people. The Idaho reopening plan includes guidelines to prevent a resurgence, with recommendations of good hygiene, social distancing, masks in public, and avoiding large, dense gatherings of people.
James Corbett, the community health division administrator for Eastern Idaho Public Health, said that EIPH's guidance is the same for any person or group organizing a large event: closely follow the recommendations outlined in the Idaho Rebounds plan.
"They're good general recommendations we've been trying to get the public to adhere to," Corbett said.
Beard said that the council and event planners are taking the Idaho Rebounds and Centers for Disease Control requirements and recommendations into consideration.
"We're telling everyone, do your best to be safe and respectful, wear a mask if that makes you more comfortable," she said.
She added that people will be able to watch the parade from their cars, and that vendors will spread their booths across the entire Ruby Carson Memorial Park to decrease clusters of people. Vendors will also have designated cash handlers to decrease the risk of contamination. If enough participants sign up for the fun run, they'll be sent off in waves to avoid overcrowding.
Councilman Schindler agreed that the virus was a big consideration in the council's discussion.
"We're going to make sure we do what we need to do to protect everybody," he said. He added that he and the other planners are working on providing masks for attendees, setting up hand-washing stations, and posting reminders about safe distancing for parade spectators.
"We're really hoping we can manage to provide the people of the valley with a nice, safe celebration," Schindler said. "It's important to have that sense of community while also promoting health and safety."
Beard said that Tetonia's plans have not been discussed with regional public health officials or the county emergency management team. She has heard a few concerns from people about the risk, but emphasized that participation in the event is not mandatory.
"COVID is definitely on our mind," she continued. "We want the 4th of July to be fun and safe."
Tetonia will delay its popular Dutch Oven Cook-Off, originally scheduled for the end of June, in order to direct its resources toward the 4th of July; the cook-off will likely happen in September as a combined celebration with the rescheduled Arbor Day ceremony and town clean-up.
The routes for the 4th of July fun run, which will start at 7 a.m., and the parade, which will start at 10:30, are still in the works, and Beard recommends that interested community members contact the city at clerk@cityoftetonia.com or (208) 456-2249 to volunteer, register a parade float, or seek more information.
