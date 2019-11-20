Despite pressure from the mayor, this Monday Tetonia lawmakers decided to give city residents a choice on how they want to deal with their own trash, at least for right now.
Tetonia has been the outlier in Teton County when it comes to trash collection. Other local governments entered into exclusive franchise agreements with RAD Curbside around four years ago, but Tetonia opted to contract with Snake River Sanitation out of St. Anthony instead. Snake River will stop trash collection in Tetonia at the end of this month, because, Mayor Gloria Hoopes said, there were hold-outs in the city who were still using RAD Curbside, so it wasn’t worth Snake River’s time.
At a public hearing on Nov. 14, Mayor Gloria Hoopes presented a new idea for trash collection: she proposed Tetonia could start providing curbside service, which it would do by charging all residents a collection fee and purchasing a used garbage truck from Snake River Sanitation.
Hoopes told an audience of over twenty citizens at the meeting that the cost would be between $15 and $19 per month for weekly service, charged to every occupied house in the city. (The Teton Valley News reported last week that Snake River charges $26 per month for weekly residential pick-up, but Tetonia residents are only charged $22 per month.)
Hoopes explained that in order to offer services, the city would purchase the Snake River truck that had been hauling waste from Tetonia. The 1996 truck would cost the city $20,000 and would require the addition of a $5,000 hydraulic arm.
She added that many cities offer trash pick-up. According to a 2017 survey by the Association of Idaho Cities, 13 percent of cities with populations under 1,100 provide trash collection. She also told the audience that the staff at the Teton County Transfer Station was on board with Tetonia’s proposal. However, Teton County code requires that an authorized hauler, among other things, have a diversion plan, screen loads at the point of collection to eliminate hazardous waste, and offer a minimum of seven different combination services including weekly and every other week pick up. Tetonia’s proposal only includes weekly pick up.
One reason for the lower monthly rates, Hoopes said, is that no additional staff hours would be required. Snake River spent an estimated 4.5 hours per week collecting trash in Tetonia. The city has a full-time public works director, Mitch Beard, and Hoopes said that he is prepared to take on curbside service in addition to his other responsibilities, which include plowing the streets and responding to utility emergencies. Beard is the city’s only full-time staff member; the city clerk is a part-time employee and city hall is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
At the meeting, Aaron Powers, the co-founder of RAD Curbside, cautioned the mayor and city council about the unforeseen costs and challenges of trash collection. Powers emphasized that equipment redundancy is key to service.
Some members of the audience gave their full-throated support of the ordinance, while some wanted to know why they should pay the city when they wanted to continue to self-haul or use RAD’s services. More than anything, the citizens of Tetonia had questions: what are the other options, where will the funds to pay for the truck come from, can the city raise the fees at its own discretion, will there be dumpster service, who carries the liability in case of a hazardous waste incident, what happens if this venture is unsuccessful, and many more.
The city did not provide its cost calculations or records to the public before the meeting. Because of this, and because Councilman Brent Schindler was unable to attend, the meeting was continued to Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., but no further information was provided prior to the meeting and Schindler was again absent because he was overseeing theater rehearsal. At Monday’s meeting, the only members of the public present were the co-owners of RAD and councilman-elect Blaine Ball.
The council members weighed new rate proposals from RAD and Snake River that included discounts if the city processed collection fees but contracted out the service, but found they were still higher than the city’s collection fee. Councilman Aaron Hansen, however, said he was uncomfortable with both the city purchasing the truck in question and with depending on a public works director who, while very reliable, will retire within the next few years.
“Mitch provides great service to the city, but a year or two out, who do we have to manage the water and sewer systems and now the garbage too?” Hansen asked.
Councilwoman Nanci Garling said she thought citizens should have a choice in the matter, noting that some preferred self-hauling and some had already pre-paid for months of RAD service.
Hoopes told the council that after so much deliberation on trash, it was time for decisiveness. “All new ideas in Tetonia die of old age,” she said.
She was unable to persuade Hansen and Garling to pass the new ordinance allowing the city to provide trash collection and charge for it. They found something of a compromise by moving to remove the rule that citizens have to contract with Snake River, but add the stipulation that any citizen’s contract with a waste-hauler only be good for one year, so that the council could revisit the ordinance in the future. “It’s the only way we’re going to have a say in it,” Hoopes reasoned.
Tetonia citizens will now be allowed to use RAD Curbside, haul their own trash to the transfer station, or even find a different service, and, just like in the past, those who do not manage their trash are susceptible to citations from the city for violating the nuisance ordinance.
Ball, who was in favor of the city buying the truck and offering low rates, grew visibly angry at the council’s decision, while the owners of RAD noted that “they had some outreach to do.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.