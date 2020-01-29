City council tables rezone
At its January meeting, the Tetonia City Council decided against rezoning several properties, including the city-owned grain elevator just west of Ruby Carson Memorial Park, because of interest from multiple buyers.
The lot with the Linderman grain elevator, located in the center of Tetonia’s community space, recreation amenities, and pathway access, was donated to the city in 2004, but the city is now considering selling it to encourage community development.
Last spring Paul Neseth and Barbara Hahn out of Minnesota approached the city with a proposal for a large project that pairs the architectural and agricultural history of the grain elevator with modern design and utility. The proposal included a seasonal restaurant, a bandshell, retail, and possibly even some housing. If Tetonia decides to sell the property, the city would have to get an appraisal and then put the lot out for bids. The property is zoned for industrial uses, and a rezone to multiple use would expand the project options available, although nearly all uses would still require a conditional use permit from the city.
On Nov. 20, 2019, the Tetonia Planning & Zoning Commission made a recommendation of approval for the rezone, but proposed that the rezone only encompass the property between Leigh and Central Avenue, because adjacent property owners including Ron Berry of Berry Oil did not think residential uses were appropriate in the industrial side of town.
Despite that compromise, Berry still opposed the rezone. He told the city council on Jan. 20 that he intended to bid on the property and wanted it to remain in an industrial zone. Ben Kaufman, the owner of the grain elevator property just west of city hall that was also slated to be rezoned, could not attend the meeting but asked the city clerk to inform council that he too was opposed to the rezone. Neseth had planned to attend the public hearing that was originally scheduled for Jan. 13 to address any questions and see if the project had buy-in from the community. Because the meeting was rescheduled because of winter weather, Neseth was unable to attend and sent a family member in his stead.
The council pondered whether or not to rezone the property before putting it out for bids. Tom Abbott and Blaine Ball were against the rezone, and Brent Schindler said the action felt premature. Aaron Hansen said that if the city did decide to sell the property, it should require an easement through the lot to preserve connectivity between the Ashton-Tetonia Trail and the city park.
“The value of that property is intrinsic and I think if we were to say we’d knock that elevator down, there’d be a lot more comments,” Mayor Gloria Hoopes said. “I think we should take into account the issue of the historic skyline. That’s important to a lot of people here, maintaining that skyline. And that’s our direction to go recreationally.”
The council made its decision to table the rezone and will continue to discuss appraising and selling the property at a future meeting.
Berry told the Teton Valley News he doesn’t have an opinion either way on the preservation of the elevators, but said he frequently sees visitors stop to photograph them and marvel over them.
“If someone were to tear it down it would be a chore,” Berry said. He would know; he once took down a smaller one on the site where the Berry Oil office sits. “That was a nightmare. I’d never do it again. All it would take would be to replace some of the tin on the roof and it’ll last longer than I will. They’re not going anywhere—they’re very sturdy.”
Berry noted that this isn’t the first time an interested party has approached the city with ideas for the grain elevators that he considered to be pipe dreams. According to a TVN article from 2006, the city tabled a similar conversation about selling the Linderman property after Tetonia resident Kelly Sullivan proposed museums, shops, and mixed-use spaces for several of the downtown elevators. Berry doesn’t think Tetonia is big enough to support much in the way of commercial ventures. He likes Badger Creek Cafe and the Grand View General Store and doesn’t want to see them edged out by competition.
“I don’t even think the city should sell it,” he added. “If the city doesn’t need the money, why sell it to someone who can do whatever they want with it?”
