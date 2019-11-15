The City of Tetonia will hold a second meeting on Monday to decide whether it will charge all city residents a flat garbage fee. The city council is also considering the purchase of a $20,000 used garbage truck.
Tetonia has been the outlier in Teton County when it comes to trash collection. Other local governments entered into exclusive franchise agreements with RAD Curbside around four years ago, but Tetonia opted to contract with Snake River Sanitation out of St. Anthony instead. Snake River will stop trash collection in Tetonia at the end of this month and the city might step in to provide collection at a cheaper rate. The Teton Valley News reported earlier this week that Snake River charges $26 per month for weekly residential pick-up, but Tetonia residents are actually only charged $22.
On Thursday the city council held a public hearing to consider a new sanitation ordinance allowing the city to offer trash collection. The ordinance would replace the city's prior rule that citizens had to contract with Snake River. If the new ordinance is passed, citizens will be allowed to use RAD Curbside or haul their own trash to the transfer station if they wish, but they will still be charged the monthly fee along with their city water bill.
Mayor Gloria Hoopes told an audience of over twenty citizens at the meeting that the cost would be between $15 and $19 per month for weekly service, charged to every occupied house in the city.
Hoopes explained that in order to offer services, the city would purchase the Snake River truck that had been hauling waste from Tetonia. The 1996 truck would cost the city $20,000 and would require the addition of a $5,000 hydraulic arm.
She added that many cities offer trash pick-up. According to a 2017 survey by the Association of Idaho Cities, 13 percent of cities with populations under 1,100 provide trash collection.
One reason for the lower monthly rates, Hoopes said, is that no additional staff hours would be required. Snake River spent an estimated 4.5 hours per week collecting trash in Tetonia. The city has a full-time public works director, Mitch Beard, and Hoopes said that he is prepared to take on curbside service in addition to his other responsibilities, which include plowing the streets and responding to utility emergencies. Beard is the city's only full-time staff member; the city clerk is a part-time employee and, according to the city's voicemail, city hall is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
At the meeting, Aaron Powers, the co-founder of RAD Curbside, cautioned the mayor and city council about the unforeseen costs and challenges of trash collection. He said that his business partner Dave Hudacsko was in the midst of a 15-hour work day trying to fix the company's two trucks that had broken down. Powers emphasized that equipment redundancy is key to service.
Some members of the audience gave their full-throated support of the ordinance, while some wanted to know why they should pay the city when they wanted to continue to self-haul or use RAD's services. More than anything, the citizens of Tetonia had questions: what are the other options, where will the funds to pay for the truck come from, can the city raise the fees at its own discretion, will there be dumpster service, who carries the liability in case of a hazardous waste incident, what happens if this venture is unsuccessful, and many more.
The city did not provide its cost calculations or records to the public before the meeting. Because of this, and because Councilman Brent Schindler was unable to attend, the meeting was continued to Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The council will not open the floor to public comment on Monday but more information should be available online at tetoniaidaho.com prior to the meeting.
The TVN is awaiting comment from the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on the regulations that govern municipal trash collection.
