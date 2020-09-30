Western landscape artist Sue Tyler has a piece in the Great American Paint In, a national online collection intended to document the unique impacts of the pandemic on art in 2020.
“The vision of the Great American Paint In is to allow America’s great artists to share their experience during the 2020 world pandemic through their work to inspire other artists, collectors and the community,” according to the show’s website.
Tyler’s cleverly named piece “Corvids Not Covid” is a painting of magpies, part of her series of bird paintings.
“For me, birds represent sense of place, beauty, seasonal change, and a gift from the heavens, not to mention a critical part of the scheme of life and death,” she wrote in a recent newsletter.
Tyler learned about the Great American Paint In project through an email from the Idaho Watercolor Society.
“This show features many wonderful artists and I’m pleased to be a part of such a high caliber show that reaches many people,” she said.
Works are available for viewing and purchase at www.thegreatpaint-in.com.
While the pandemic has disrupted the world of galleries, festivals, and art shows this year, that hasn’t stopped Tyler from creating and showing her work. She won the Teton Regional Land Trust’s Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival poster contest, provided art for the drive-by gallery at Tetonia’s Tribe Artist Collective and the virtual Driggs Plein Air Festival, and hung pieces in the “Creating In Silence” pop-up show at the Teton Arts Gallery in downtown Driggs and in an upcoming show at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson.
“During this time of cancelled shows and events, it’s been fun to go online and participate in new venues,” she said.