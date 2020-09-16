An interstate partnership of public agencies, governments, and nonprofits in the Teton region learned on Sept. 16 that it had been awarded a $20 million federal grant funding highway improvements, transit enhancements, and new pathway construction.
The Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements project will receive $20 million through the federal BUILD grant, and project partners will provide $8.4 million in funding and in-kind matches. It's the largest federal transportation grant ever awarded in the Teton region, according to a Teton County, Wyoming, press release.
As a result, START will purchase four more commuter buses to increase its service to Teton Valley. Wyoming partners will construct a pathway on this side of Teton Pass from Trail Creek Campground to Coal Creek, extending the soon-to-be-built path from Moose Creek to Trail Creek. Teton County, Idaho, will make multi-use upgrades to Old Jackson Highway.
Driggs will see several infrastructure improvements including the expansion of the pathway to the airport on the east side of Highway 33, more amenities at the transit center in town, and a park-and-ride for the ski shuttle at 5th Street.
"Our communities are especially grateful for the leadership and support of U.S. Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Mike Crapo and James Risch of Idaho for joining forces to support the interstate application,” said Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson in the press release announcing the award.
The largest Teton Valley project will be $4.4 million in funding to Idaho Transportation Department for improvements to Highway 33, with a passing lane between Moose Creek and 9500 S and turning lanes at Baseline, 8000 S, 7000 S, 6000 S, 4500 S, 2000 S, and LeGrand Pierre Avenue. Those improvements are part of ITD's SH33 Corridor Plan, slated for 2024-25.
To view the entire application click here.