Almost 24 hours after Governor Brad Little declared Idaho in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak or COVID-19, officials announced the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state had breached the Teton County, Idaho line.
The news rippled through the valley as community leaders and elected officials met Saturday night and again at the Teton County Courthouse early Sunday morning. News was breaking fast, Facebook and social media lit up, questions abounded and answers were sought.
Now what?
In unprecedented moves by decision makers and business owners, the valley started closing down. The goal was to “flatten the curve,” a medical term that indicates when community members come into limited contact, exposure is limited and slowed, giving hospitals and other providers time to respond without their services being overwhelmed by patients.
Eastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed the that the positive case in Teton County was a female resident under the age of 60 who was experiencing mild symptoms after coming in contact with a person who was confirmed to have the virus in a neighboring state.
She alerted Teton Valley Health of her condition on Thursday, March 12 and was tested on Thursday evening. Her test was sent to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories. On the afternoon of March 14, she was confirmed to be presumptive positive for COVID-19. The patient has remained at home since Thursday.
The case is not a community-spread case, meaning health officials can trace the patient’s infection.
Grand Targhee Resort officials made the call Sunday afternoon to close the resort for the remainder of the season.
“This was not a late decision for us,” said Jennie White, Marketing Director for the resort on Monday. “We made the best decision in order to help flatten that curve. We know we are not the only ones,” she said of other western ski resorts closing including the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. “There are thousands of people out of work including employees at Targhee.”
She said the resort is ensuring that employees can stay in their employee housing and that the resort will compensate employees for the next week based on average weekly hours.
“That was one of the hardest things for this company to do,” White said of closing the doors. “Everyone who came to work that day came thinking they had a job, and then we had to tell them differently.”
As for the financial impact of Targhee’s decision, White said they lost over 1,000 room nights, from one night stays to seven night stays.
On deck Sunday was the Teton County School District 401, which called an emergency meeting.
The board of trustees agreed that evening to shutter the public schools for the next three weeks. This decision was based on the school’s administrative team whose recommendations to Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme included closing the schools, moving instruction online with a three week closure lasting until April 6.
Before the vote, Woolstenhulme added that he suspected that local families would pull students from school regardless of the board’s decision which could be disruptive and would likely lead to closing the schools regardless.
Teton County joined the Couer d’Alene School District, Bear River School District and Blaine County School Districts, which all closed this week because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Idaho. Teton County, Wyoming School District 1 also closed public school earlier that Sunday.
During the press conference Saturday at Teton Valley Health, Nikki Ripplinger, TVH Infection Preventionist, said TVH has been preparing since January for the arrival of the virus. TVH has been working and communicating with the state, county, school district, and local governments, as well as following Center for Disease Control guidelines, doing training drills, and following proper personal protective equipment protocol.
Geri Rackow, the district director of East Idaho Public Health, commended TVH for the great job it has done handing this positive case as well as its proactive actions.
Rackow added that the risk remains low for continued spread in Teton County. She asked that people in Teton Valley continue to take everyday measures such as hand-washing, avoiding sick people and large crowds, practicing social distancing, and staying home if they feel sick.
TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said that many residents have approached TVH about counseling and testing, but that the hospital has only tested those who fit the CDC and Idaho Public Health guidelines.
According to a press release issued by Teton County on Sunday, the Health and Human Services Department announced that expanded COVID-19 testing will be available in the coming week to the state of Idaho. It will first be provided to areas with the highest number of cases. Details on where Idaho fits in to that plan will be released as soon as possible.
Currently, testing is provided to those individuals who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 and those considered at high risk of contracted the illness. The flu and RSV illnesses are increasing and consequently patients are being hospitalized at TVH.
As of Monday evening, the state of Idaho has five confirmed cases. Those cases are in Teton County, Blaine County and Ada County.
Across the country, there have been 1,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this weekend and a total of 41 deaths as a result of the disease.
For breaking news, and daily updates, please see www.tetonvalleynews.net where our COVID-19 coverage is free to all readers.
