Due to road being closed from Ashton to Tetonia and Ririe to Swan Valley, today's print edition of the Teton Valley News will be delayed.
The Teton Valley News e-edition is currently online. Look for regular story postings online and on our Facebook page. TVN also posts on Instagram and Twitter.
If you have any questions, please call the office at (208) 231.8747 or email office@tetonvalleynews.net.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.