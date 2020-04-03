Update: Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of a male snowmobiler this evening, Friday April 3.
According to a press release from Bonneville County, at approximately 5:40 p.m. this evening, Bonneville deputies were called to the Palisades area to a report of man missing in an avalanche. The report came in from a snowmobile rider who advised their party was riding North East of the Sheep Creek area when they were caught in an avalanche. The rider advised one male adult had been missing for approximately an hour before they could get to a point with cell service and call for help.
Deputies, Forest Service Law Enforcement, and Air Idaho Rescue responded to the area and located the remaining riders in the party. Rescue personnel located the approximate location of the victim but due to weather and terrain conditions were unable to continue with a recovery until tomorrow.
Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel will resume operations tomorrow. The victims name and information are being withheld until after family is notified and recovery efforts are finished.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that conditions for winter recreation are unstable in the high country and risk of avalanche is very high. The Sheriff's Office recommends proper evaluation of conditions prior to riding along with preparedness for emergencies with proper safety equipment and training. Riders should consider that safety equipment, training and experience does not always guarantee safe riding conditions.
There is no further information available at this time.
---
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Bonneville County Search and Rescue and Forest Service with a rescue operation near the Pole Canyon area in Bonneville county. The assist is for a Teton Valley snowmachiner who was caught in avalanche today, Friday April 3. The man's condition was not immediately released at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
The Teton County Sheriff Office is currently requesting that backcountry users leave the area for safety consideration.
Deputies are currently staging at the Pole Canyon Area users should not access the Palisades Flat.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reported the avalanche danger for the Grey’s River Area, which includes the vicinity of Palisades Peak, as Moderate for Friday.
“Backcountry travelers could trigger slab avalanches in steep terrain,” the report read. “On southerly aspects, solar radiation throughout the day may cause these wind slabs to become more sensitive to triggers.”
