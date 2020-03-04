Even at the time of this writing, news of Novel Cornovirus or COVID-19, spreading in the United States continues to change with increasing cases on the west coast, new testing kits and even protocol at Teton Valley’s largest medical facility, Teton Valley Health.
“This is a new virus strain and we as a public have no immunity for it,” said Nikki Ripplinger, Infectious Disease Nurse for Teton Valley Health last week. “There is currently no vaccine and no antiviral and because we have no immunity, the virus spreads quickly.”
She added that currently, Idaho is of low risk for a wide spread outbreak of COVID-19.
With the local facility finding negative results for COVID-19 in the last month from three suspected patients, hospital staff have received new directives from regional and national organizations including Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Center for Disease Control.
However, one directive remains consistent throughout the COVID-19 news cycle: washing your hands can be a key factor in protecting yourself from the new virus.
And as the World Health Organization on Monday reported that the public should listen to their local public health organizations, so was the City of Victor meeting with Teton County Emergency Manager Greg Adams to start asking questions should Teton Valley experience the virus locally.
{span}Adams, who has been referring to Teton County’s emergency operations plan that covers not only forest fires, but pandemics too, said on Monday that he was encouraged by the plans in place, supplies for healthcare workers already gathered, and he feels confident that this County can navigate the directives from regional, state and national agencies. {/span}
The Armory can be used for medical overflow and mass care sheltering in the event of any disaster said Adams.
Those organizations, such as Eastern Idaho Public Health, would be the organizations that would suggest public quarantine and call for school closures. He said that just last month, Eastern Idaho Public Health conducted a dry-run of COVID-19 presenting in East Idaho and just this morning he was on the phone with the American Red Cross touching base with their updated procedures.
And while the national mood regarding the virus ebbs and flows, Ripplinger remains steadfast in referring to and relying on information coming from the National Center for Disease Control and Eastern Idaho Public Health.
“Some will down play the virus,” said Ripplinger. “From community members to government officials, everyone has their own opinion, but I trust the CDC and they are constantly updating us. Right now, there are new cases popping up, but the guidelines are still the same. If this situation is moved from “epidemic” to “pandemic,” they may tell us differently how to handle things.”
Pandemic is a global spread of the disease as opposed to a localized community outbreak.
Ripplingler said Americans should be prepared that this outbreak will impact their lives and should plan accordingly. Both Teton Valley Health and Eastern Idaho Public Health recommend the following:
» Avoid people who are sick and if you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
» Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
» Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.
» Make sure you are up-to-date on all recommended vaccinations
Additionally, Ripplinger recommends having a week’s worth of food available at your home should you become quarantined.
Teton Valley Health will never turn anyone away if they are concerned that they may have come into contact with someone who could be infected, especially financial hurdles. The hospital staff would like you to call ahead before you show up at the clinics or hospital if you think you are infected so staff can prepare for a potential infection.
Stay informed – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is updating its website daily with the latest information and advice for the public (www.cdc.gov/ncov).
