This Nov. 1, eligible Idaho residents will have the option of signing up for the state’s public health care coverage through the Medicaid program. That coverage will begin Jan. 1, 2020.
According to Idaho Health and Welfare, last November 2018, voters passed a proposition to expand Medicaid in Idaho. The goal of Medicaid expansion is to provide Medicaid coverage to individuals with incomes up to 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level which is currently a gross monthly income of $2,961 for a family of 4, or $1,437 for an individual.
Coverage extends to Idaho citizens or legal residents, those who are between 0 and 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, those who are between the ages of 19 and 64 years old and those who are not currently receiving or eligible for other Medicaid coverage or Medicare.
“This is very good for our valley” said Lane Valiante, Director of Communications for Teton Valley Health. “We were proponents for the program and we are glad to see Idaho provide Medicaid to those in our community that need it most.”
Valiante said that of the approximately 90,000 in the state, TVH estimates between 400 and 475 people in Teton County are likely eligible for the program.
“I think there are people in the community who probably qualify, but it’s not on their radar or maybe don’t know the value that this program offers for preventative healthcare,” she said. “We would like anyone with questions or seeking help with enrollment to know that they can come sit down with or call one of our billing representatives and work through the details.”
The TVH billing department is located in the old See and Save building across the street from Teton Valley Hospital at 125 East Howard Avenue, Driggs or available by calling 208-354-6345.
In addition to enrollment support, Valiante said Teton Valley Health has a team approach to care and wellness needs for Medicaid patients. This new concept called a Patient Centered Medical Home, organizes medical care providers into coordinated care teams – from labs, to prescriptions, to wellness visits to x-rays — to ensure that everyone who is working with a patient is on the same page.
She said this system offers more accountability and efficiency in the care process. The goal with this approach is to ultimately lower the costs for the patient and the state, and to help people stay on top of their health with a manageable plan.
