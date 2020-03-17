Idaho reports two more cases
Greg Adams, Emergency Manager for Teton County, Idaho said this morning that Teton Valley Health has overnighted COVID-19 tests for community members who have been in contact with the local patient who tested positive last week.
TVH CEO Kieth Gnagey confirmed that the tests were performed and shipped overnight to both state and private labs in Idaho. The turn around time for test results depends on the speed of the labs he said.
The amount of tests performed was unknown by both men this morning. East Idaho Public Health did not immediately return an emailed request for more information into the investigation of the local patient. Gnagey added that the investigation into the first positive case in Teton County was ongoing.
Also this morning, Tuesday, March 17, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in conjunction with the affected local public health districts, announced an additional two cases of novel coronavirus infection in Idaho. This brings the total to seven in the state.
According to a press release, Central District health has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in a female patient under the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. This case has no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases and an investigation is currently under way to identify potential contact risk exposures. It is strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related.
South Central Public Health has a third confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 50. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. Point of transmission is under investigation.
This story will be updated
