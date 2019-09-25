Teton Valley Health announced last Friday the nonprofit medical facility’s move to purchase Four Peaks Clinic just north of Driggs.
TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said last Friday that details are still being hashed through as to what the actual plans for Four Peaks and its medical equipment will be, but that the sale of the clinic, building and assets had closed the day before.
Four Peaks Clinic is a 15 year old medical facility owned and operated by Dr. Scott Thomas and his wife Leslie who have practiced medicine in Teton Valley for the last 30 years. Patients with Four Peaks will be sent a letter informing them of the sale and will have the option of moving their patient records to Teton Valley Health if they choose to do so.
“It has been a great honor to have developed the medical and personal relationships in these two Teton Counties over the last 30 years,” Dr. Thomas said in an email sent to the Teton Valley News. “I will soon be 65 years old and it is time for a change. Leslie and I will be helping during these next months to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible. I am confident that Teton Valley Health will be able to provide excellent continuity of care.”
Four Peaks Clinic has been the second largest medical provider in Teton County next to Teton Valley Health. Over the years, the two medical facilities have had a rocky, if not competitive relationship. Gnagey said last week that over the years, TVH and Four Peaks have worked hard to develop a collaborative relationship, partnering on projects that addressed community needs such as the Pain Management Program.
Dr. Thomas is set to hand over the keys to facility on Sept. 30.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.