Saturday, October 31
Victor Dog Park’s First Annual Halloween Costume Party Bring your four-legged friends to party at the Victor Dog Park on Elm Street. Dog costumes are encouraged but not required. 10 a.m.
Downtown Driggs Trick or Treating won’t be quite the same this year. Some businesses may hand out candy during the day Friday or Saturday. Look for a sign on the business. The Downtown Driggs Association encourages families to costume up and visit Driggs during the day for a safe, socially distanced Scarecrow Walk.
Brookside Hollow Trick or Treating The neighborhood road will not be closed to traffic this year but trick or treaters are encouraged to park in the normal place across from Brookside Hollow in Victor and walk into the neighborhood. Please respect houses that are not participating.
Tetonia Trunk or Treat at Ruby Carson Memorial Park, 5:30 p.m. Safe fun for everyone! Dress up, decorate your trunks, and have a good time.
Swan Valley Trunk or Treat And if you happen to be down in Swan Valley, there will be a trunk or treat at the American Legion Hall hosted by the Swan Valley PTO, hot drinks and cookies will be provided. 6-7 p.m.