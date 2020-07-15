The Teton Valley Foundation Executive Director Amy Fradley and the Board of Directors announce Music on MainStream, an Evening at the Spud Drive-In with Pinky and the Floyd, on August 13. This uniquely Teton Valley, socially-distanced event is keeping the music playing this summer.
Are you a fan of live music? Pink Floyd? Or the Wizard of Oz? What about all of the above? All three are coming together for this spectacular combination of music, cinema, and fun at the Spud Drive-In. Join Teton Valley Foundation for “The Dark Side of the Rainbow” in a must-attend live-streaming, fundraising event. Celebrate live music and our community by supporting Teton Valley Foundation and our year-round programming, from Music on Main to the Kotler Ice Arena.
“I think you’ll agree, this summer’s Thursdays are way too quiet and we miss Music on Main as much as you do,” said Jenny Wade, Teton Valley Foundation Board Chair. “We invite you to save the date and meet us at the Spud Drive-In on Thursday, August 13, for a one-of-a-kind Teton Valley event and help us celebrate our community!”
Bozeman-based Pink Floyd tribute band Pinky & the Floyd are coming to Teton Valley to play their incredible rendition of Dark Side of the Moon & other fan favorites, while the Wizard of Oz plays on the big screen—a perfect celebration of cinematic and musical legends. “Dark Side of the Rainbow” refers to the pairing of the 1973 Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon with the visual portion of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. When played simultaneously, the film and the album correspond and the synchronicity is mesmerizing!
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 15, and are $150 per car (up to 4 people). Front row spots are available for sponsorship-level tickets. Email amy@tetonvalleyfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship opportunities. Patrons must stay in their cars, or sit in lawn chairs in each car’s designated area. To keep everyone safe, we require that masks be worn if you leave your designated area. This fundraiser will give music-lovers and Teton Valley Foundation supporters a fantastic chance to get out and experience live music in a little outside of the box way, all while supporting the efforts of Teton Valley Foundation.
“When we made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel the 2020 Music on Main season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Teton Valley Foundation lost $70,000 in revenue from concessions and donations made throughout the summer,” Amy Fradley, Teton Valley Foundation Executive Director, says. “These funds directly support our ability to keep the Kotler Ice Arena running each winter and the music playing at Music on Main each summer. Music on MainStream is a way for us to safely come together to enjoy live music in a unique sensory experience. We hope you will support TVF so we can keep providing our much-loved programming for Teton Valley.”
Founded in 2005, the Teton Valley Foundation was formed to bring just a little more flavor to the Teton Valley! We set out to create recreational and cultural programs that would complement our outdoor rural lifestyle, making our town as vibrant as the mountains that surround them. Our hope was that by bringing people together – everyone from life-long residents, to newcomers, to tourists, to families, to young transplants – for unique and engaging events and activities, we would build a sense of community, have just a little more fun, and create a positive economic impact on the Teton Valley.
The Teton Valley Foundation now boasts two of the largest events and facilities that this community has to offer. From our 8-week free summer concert series, Music on Main, to our covered outdoor ice rink, the Kotler Ice Arena and its programs, the Teton Valley Foundation impacts tens of thousands of participants every year.
Since 2005, Music on Main has brought diverse acts to the Victor City Park stage like Young Dubliners, MarchFourth Marching Band, Reckless Kelly, and many more. Generous donations at the door enable Teton Valley Foundation to continue to offer the concerts free to all who come, and also supports our efforts to provide affordable recreational opportunities at the Kotler Ice Arena. In the absence of Music on Main, we will need the community’s support now more than ever to continue our winter programming, to bring music back, and to keep it free for years to come.
“Thanks to the generosity of the Spud Drive In and the fabulous musicians who are a part of Pinky & the Floyd, Music on MainStream is giving us a way to connect with our community, enjoy a fun night, and raise money to do what we do best,” Fradley said.
Whether you purchase a ticket to attend the evening, participate in our raffle or online live auction, or make a donation online and watch our live stream, we need your help to fill in the financial gap left by this summer’s Music on Main cancellation so that we can open our Rink doors in November and bring Music back in 2021!
Visit tetonvalleyfoundation.org for event details, tickets, COVID-19 precautions, and other ways to donate and support Teton Valley Foundation.
