The Teton Valley Foundation Board of Directors announced Monday that Executive Director Lauren Bennett will be resigning from her position at the end of the Kotler Ice Arena season after two years at the helm.
“On behalf of the Teton Valley Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank LB for her exceptional leadership, vision, and passion as our Executive Director,” said Ann Woodbury, chair of the TVF Board of Directors in a news release. “She has made significant contributions to TVF with her tireless work and dedication. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Over the past two years, Lauren has brought an immense knowledge and passion for Teton Valley Foundation’s mission and programming that has helped elevate the rink and Music on Main to its current place.
“As a huge fan of the programs and mission of Teton Valley Foundation, it has been a special privilege to serve in this role for the past two years,” Lauren says. “I’m truly pleased to have been a part of expanding TVF’s impact on our community and I am looking forward to continuing to participate in these programs as a fan and supporter. TVF is a tremendous asset to our valley and I am grateful to have been a part of its continued success in making this a great place to live.”
Lauren spearheaded the fundraising and construction of the 494-square-foot Warming Hut and Pro Shop Area expansion at the Kotler Ice Arena. The project received support from capital campaign donors and grant awards, along with a summer of hard work from the team at Holland Construction and added two new bathrooms for the rink’s growing user base, much improved flow to use and staff space, and more storage for skates.
In addition to the Warming Hut, Lauren also began the plastic waste reduction initiative at Music on Main.
In 2019, Music on Main saved nearly 600 pounds of garbage from the local landfill and eliminated the use of 15,000 single-use plastic cups thanks to the stainless-steel rental cup program. Lauren was also recognized as Recycler of the Year from Teton Valley Community Recycling thanks to these efforts.
Teton Valley Foundation would like to thank Lauren for her time spent as the Executive Director. The position will be posted officially on the Teton Valley Foundation website, tetonvalleyfoundation.org, and the Board will begin the search to fill the position.
Founded in 2005, the Teton Valley Foundation was formed make the good life in Teton Valley even better! We set out to create recreational and cultural programs that could complement our outdoor rural lifestyle, making our towns as vibrant as the mountains that surround them. Our hope was that by bringing people together for incredible events and activities—from old timers, to new comers, to tourists, to families, to young transplants—we could build a sense of community, have just a little more fun, and create a positive economic impact on the Teton Valley.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.