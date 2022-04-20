At a press conference on April 13, Driggs parents Alisha Keyworth and Nick Staten, along with their baby Abigail Rose and a team of medical providers at the University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the first in-utero fetal surgery performed in the state of Utah.
In February of 2021, a pregnant Alisha received the diagnosis that her baby had spina bifida, a birth defect in which the developing baby’s spinal cord fails to form properly.
She said she cried for a week and a half. “Getting that diagnosis was heart-breaking and shattering. I felt like I had done something wrong.”
The couple knew termination wasn’t an option, so they did their homework, met with the team at the Utah Fetal Center, and decided to pursue prenatal surgery, as both Alisha and baby Abigail were good candidates for the surgery.
It was the first time such a surgery would be performed in Utah. Alisha said her other option would have been to travel to Texas, Philadelphia, or San Diego for the procedure.
“The surgery is so complex that only a handful of hospitals in the country can perform it,” said Dr. Stephen Fenton, the director of the Utah Fetal Center. “We now have the partnership, expertise, and facilities to perform these fetal surgeries here in Utah so families don’t have to travel across the country to access this innovative procedure.”
Spina bifida occurs in 1 of every 3,000 U.S. births. In the Intermountain region, the challenges to accessing fetal surgery have been so great that many women have chosen to wait until after delivery to have surgery to fix the condition, which leaves more room for complications to arise.
The two-hour-long surgery on April 6, 2021, involved opening Alisha up, opening her uterus up, and operating on the fetus. Dr. Fenton said there were approximately 20 people in the room during the operation, including anesthesiologists, pediatric neurosurgeons, a fetal cardiologist, multiple OR technicians and nurses, and a neonatal team waiting in the wings in case delivery was necessary.
“The weeks after the surgery were the most physically taxing,” Alisha said. “I was recovering from surgery while also growing a new life.”
In May of 2021, around five weeks after surgery, Abigail Rose was born. She weighed under three pounds and spent months in the newborn intensive care unit at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Recovery hasn’t come without difficulties, late night calls, and many trips back and forth from Teton Valley to Utah, but through the travails of post-natal care, Alisha and Nick felt that they had a great rapport with the team and that they were on the same page through the entire journey. Alisha said that the benefits were apparent in Abigail’s growth and development; just last week, the baby got up on her hands and knees for the first time, a major milestone.
“One day she’s going to walk down the halls here and thank the doctors herself,” Nick said proudly at the press conference.
As if to accent that point, Abigail was noisy, wiggly, and cheerful in her mother’s arms.
“I’m so excited to celebrate the one-year milestone of Abigail’s surgery, and to see her doing so well. I still can’t believe what a miracle it is to have this type of surgery available and not have to travel across the country to get it,” Alisha said. “Abigail now has a better shot at a healthier, happier life because of this procedure.”