This list will be constantly updated by Teton Valley News staff. Please submit changes to your business or closures to editor@tetonvalleynews.net.
Restaurants and Eateries
Knotty Pine: It was a really tough decision but we have decided to close the Knotty Pine. We will reopen as soon as possible.
Local Joe Coffee Hut: We will continue to operate normal hours — 6am-12:30pm Mon-Sat, 7am-12:30pm Sun. We are clean and are closely following all CDC guidelines. We have stopped accepting personal mugs as a precaution.
Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen: We will be offering no contact delivery within Victor City limits. There will be a $10 delivery fee. 208-701-8466. You can pay over the phone, our staff will place the bag on your porch, knock, and leave. The $10 fee is split between the driver and our in house server with the driver receiving more for gas. Any additional tips greatly appreciated. Help keep our staff healthy and employed during this time. Chang Mai is offering 20 percent off all orders for the rest of our winter season for all employees laid off from Grand Targhee Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and local teachers. We ask that you kindly tip on what your full amount would be to help our staff. (If you can’t, that’s fine). If you or someone you know is going through hard times please reach out. We will never turn anyone away, money in hand or not. Seriously. Can’t afford food, call we will get you taken care of.
Citizen 33 Brewery is currently open 3:00pm — 9:00pm, everyday! We are encouraging TOGO orders, but our dining room is open. Please check our website, Facebook and Instagram for future hours, or changes in service.
The West Side Yard will be closing at 7:00pm on Monday March 16 and will re-open on April 1. During this time we will do some spring cleaning, training and add a kids room. We look forward to seeing everyone again soon!
Grand Teton Brewing Pub in Victor will remain open, however in response to the current CDC recommendations intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are changing our hours of operation and our service offering. Effective immediately, our pub is open for beer-to-go sales only daily from 2 to 7 p.m. In addition, we will continue to sell growler fills. While we would have preferred to remain open for customers to enjoy our beers on premise, our pub space is simply too small to adequately protect our customers and staff while still following CDC guidelines for social distancing. We respectfully ask that you do not come into the pub if you are feeling ill or have an elevated temperature.
Forage plans to stay open with normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. We encourage TOGO dining, however our dining room is open. We do ask you pay for TOGO orders with a card over the phone and we are charging a 20 percent gratuity. This will go directly to the staff. We are following proper sanitation, we want to keep our staff and customers safe. We also have a gift certificates available if you would like to purchase those in the coming weeks, you’ll have a full year to use them. We appreciate the support from our community. Please call 208.354.2858 for TOGO orders.
Butter Cafe: The grocery stores may be empty, but we have food and are still here to feed you. We are open for breakfast and lunch, offering TO GO if you are uneasy about eating here. We are also going to be selling Family Style dinners TOGO until 5 everyday starting Monday, please call ahead! 208-399-2872.
O’Rourke’s Sports Bar and Grill will remain open and will be vigilantly cleaning and sanitizing. We will do curbside takeout and offer hand sanitizer for dining in. We’re grateful for all of our customers for supporting us and hope we can offer some comfort for you during these hard times!
Wildlife Brewing: In the best interest of our patrons and staff, we will be offering Take-Out Orders only until further notice. Orders can be placed by phone or on our website. To-go beer will also be available and we are happy to offer the following discounts: Buy 3 Crowlers, Get the 4th Free, $1 Off all 6-Packs. To aid our fellow service industry workers, we are offering all Grand Targhee Employee Pass Holders 25% Off Take-Out orders now until 4/25/20. Please present your GTR employee pass at pick-up. We kindly ask that you consider tipping on your takeout orders to help support both our working and nonworking employees. Tips will be shared among all restaurant staff to get them through this trying time. A tip of 20% would be greatly appreciated by our team members. Our gift certificates will continue to be for sale by phone and online. Your support is greatly appreciated by our entire team. Thank you from everyone at Wildlife Brewing.
Daydreams: We’re staying open here at Daydreams Espresso and as always it’s “carry out” only in our drive thru! While following safe and clean food safety procedures as before, we are also implementing some new methods after each transaction during this time to ensure we all stay safe! This also includes not accepting reusable mugs at this time unfortunately although we usually love cutting down on single use waste. We appreciate your business and support as we make our community and family health a priority. Thank you!
Teton Thai in Driggs is open for take out 4:30-8:30 every night — pay over the phone 208-787-8424 or online tetonthai.com.
Tatanka Tavern is open for take out only from 4 to 9 p.m. with curbside pick-ups. We will only be accepting credit card payments over the phone. We will also be offering delivery to your door (within Teton Valley) for a $5-$10 delivery fee, based on location. All delivery fee proceeds will go to our amazing servers. Please give us a call at 208-227-8744 to order, or if you have any questions.
Get Baked Prepared Food Emporium: We believe we can still offer a safe service and product to the valley. Get Baked will offer curbside pickup and over the phone payments. Horde pizza not TP.
Marigold Cafe at MD Nursery: To our loyal customers: We are OPEN and offering our menu and specials ‘to-go’ only. We love you all but will do our part to encourage social distancing. Please call ahead for your order: 208-354-8816 ext. 4015. We will have your food boxed up and ready to take away. Credit cards only, please.
Rise: Closed temporarily until the coronavirus situation has been properly assessed. We will be selling bulk coffee beans on Wednesday, and will consider an online/pickup option for the future. But stay up to date by following us on Instagram/Facebook @risedriggs.
Subway will remain at normal business hours Mon-Sat 8am-8pm and are working on keeping everything sanitized and up to protocol. We also take phone orders at 208-787-1800
Big Hole Bagel and Bistro will be closing its dining room until further notice. We will still offer our full menu for to-go orders and our deli will operate as normal. Big Hole Bagel has confirmed with our local health department professionals that the cleaners we use in our shop are 100% effective against this virus. We will update our schedule as this situation progresses.
Three Peaks Restaurant and Catering: We have decided to limit exposure by limiting in house dining for for a few weeks to deep clean and practice good social distancing. We WILL however be OPEN for curbside pickup during normal business hours. In addition, we are pleased to continue our off site catering along with cater drop offs as normal. To schedule a drop off cater or an off site cater please call Chef Steve Murphy at 208-227-3729! To call in a Togo order please call the restaurant 208-354-9464. Winter hours Tuesday through Sunday 4:00pm-10:00pm
Health, Wellness, Beauty
ROOTS hair body soul, 170 N. Main St. in Victor, is offering support and love right now but not haircuts! We will be back to putting great hair days out in the world when directed by the medical professionals. If clients have questions or need products (great time to start a facial mask routine with your teenage daughter who is out of school!) we are answering our phones. We are grateful to be a small part of a solution by practicing what the doctors are preaching. 208-787-7668.
Teton Virtual Health: Will be open for regular hours 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily online via video conferencing but suspending in person visits at our clinic in Victor. Online appointments can be scheduled at TetonVirtualHealth.com. Our doctors provide virtual health care and can provide help to those in the valley looking to stay away from clinics and hospitals. We are providing advice on seeking medical attention and testing for COVID-19 along with our regular services such as prescription refills and treatment of minor medical illnesses and conditions. We are also currently offering consults at a discounted rate of $29 so that all can reach and be seen by a doctor in a safe way from home.
Balance Studios is closing temporarily.
TISA will be cancelling all classes and open gyms. Classes will resume on Monday April 6th, assuming everything is back on track in Teton Valley. The two weeks of missed classes will be added to the end of the session. Therefore, the last day of Spring Session will now be Friday June 5th and Spring Shows will be the week of June 1st.
Erin Borbet MS, Victor Acupuncture Clinic, will be closed Mon 3/16- Mon 3/30. Reopening on Tues 3/31 will be evaluated based on the safety status at that time. During this closure, Erin is providing remote herbal + wellness consultations on zoom video conferencing. Please email: erin@erinborbet.com.
General Laundry: We are maintaining our normal hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. After balancing personal and community needs we have decided to remain open. We ask patrons to please use good hygiene and keep social distance from each other. We have doubled our efforts to clean and sanitize General Laundry for all our safety. We disinfect all door handles and surfaces that customers and their items come in contact with before opening each day. We appreciate your business and efforts you may be taking to fight the Corona Virus. Our Manufacturer, Dexter Laundry Co. has additional recommendations, including using hot water, drying clothes as opposed to hang dry, and sanitizing your laundry hamper. Please bring any situation to our attention. Deb & Kevin Hinkley; owners, 208-313-7411.
Boost Healing is a new Integrative and Regenerative Medicine Clinic in the Victor Crossroads Building. We’ll be open by appointment only 7 days of the week and we’re also offering telemedicine consults. We offer many cutting edge treatments such as immunity IVs, peptides and regenerative growth factors to help Boost your immune system. Patients can get more information and schedule online at www.boosthealing.org
Inspire Wellness Spa at Teton Valley Resort will be closing for the next 30 days. During that time we will still be answering calls and making appointments for May.
The Loft Hair and Nail Studio in Victor is open, by appointment only. We ask that if you are feeling under the weather you contact us by call or text to reschedule your appointments, 208-787-1000.
Green Canyon Hot Springs: After careful consideration, Green Canyon Hot Springs will close temporarily to help combat the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and open when we feel it is safe to do so. Please check back for updates. On a positive note – We will be repainting the pools during this time!
- We believe riding a bike is good for the body and soul (with appropriate social distancing, of course). We are offering discounted rates on all bicycles in our fleet for kids and adults. All bikes, helmets and other gear are thoroughly sanitized before each rental. Book online (https://wheelwranglers.com) and use code BIKELOVE2020. Please note spring rentals are weather and condition dependent. Thank you for understanding! Our service is 100% delivery based and we offer contact-free service to your home. Delivery is included with every rental in our Jackson Hole and Teton Valley service area. If you or someone you know is affected by disruptions in public transportation or changes in circumstances due to COVID-19 — please give us a call 307-690-2799. We are happy to lend our bicycles to those who need them. We are accepting bookings for Summer 2020 and are waiving our cancellation policy. We look forward to delivering our great service and positive vibes to you this spring and summer! Wishing you safety and wellness & sending love — Billy & Katie McNamara, Owners
Victor Veterinary Hospital: In keeping with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Teton County Public Health in regards to SARS-CV19, Victor Veterinary Hospital has adopted protocols to keep our clients and team members as safe and healthy as possible. We plan to remain open with regular office hours until instructed to do otherwise. Because the recommendations change so quickly, please call our hospital and/or check our facebook page for any updates on hospital hours. Please feel free to request that we meet you at your vehicle and you may stay in your vehicle while we bring your pet into our facility. We are still seeing clients in the exam rooms, but want this option to be considered by anyone who is more comfortable remaining in their vehicle. Please use hand sanitizer and behave as if you could be contagious to others while in our clinic.
Retail
The Victor Emporium plans to keep normal business hours daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless significant changes occur. We have sanitation practices in place to keep our customers and staff safe. We are offering curbside, white glove pickup for those who would prefer to not enter the store. Call ahead to place your order, (208)787-2221.
Festive Living: As of March 16th we are on normal business hours, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Peaked Sports will be open 7 days a week with shortened hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Habitat: In the interest of the safety of our customers and employees Habitat closed at the end of business on Monday. We will remain closed until March 30. We are monitoring the situation and will announce our plans as the situation develops. Thanks to our customers and staff for an awesome season.
Guchiebird’s has decided to begin our annual spring break early out of concern for the health of our staff and customers. We hope to see you in May. Everyone be well.
Valley Lumber & Rental: 9 Sagebrush Dr, Victor, 208-787-9663, regular hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. vlr@silverstar.com.
Alpine Air Coffee Roasting: Free local delivery for Teton Valley and Teton County, WY for any order size for orders placed at alpineaircoffee.com. Orders delivered within 48 hours of placement. Will deliver packaged coffee in a box or bag on the front door. Please supply a textable number when placing the order so we can text you any details about your order. Offering free shipping further afield for orders over $60 at alpineaircoffee.com. The roastery will continue to operate as normal and we have plenty of green coffee to roast to keep people going. We are closely following all CDC guidelines.
Local Galleria: As long as the schools are open after school classes will continue for any child in need. We will be sanitizing like crazy and making sure kids do the same. Class sizes for now have been drastically reduced to ensure plenty of social distancing. All art supplies are 10 percent off. If you wish you can call in your order and it can be left on the sidewalk for you to pick up if you do not wish to come in. This is also true for anything else you may need or want. If you are shopping on the website www.tetonvalleylocalart.com and call in your order for self pick up you will be given a 10 percent discount as well. By the end of this week I will have video instruction and art supply packages so you can have your own Wine and Palette parties at home if you want! I will keep you updated as things change/develop. Teri McLaren, 208-270-0833.
WorldCast Anglers Fly Shop: In protection of the health and safety of our employees and local community, the WorldCast Anglers Fly Shop is closed until 3/30/20 or future notice. If you need anything during this time please email us at gofish@worldcastanglers.com or leave a voicemail message at 800-654-0676. In terms of guided trips, WCA will continue to operate without disruption in limited capacity via email and phone. If you need something from the Fly Shop, please email us at thallquist@worldcastanglers.com. We will coordinate a local pick up option for you to keep you on the water and fishing. We thank you for your support, patience and understanding during this time.
SUBA: After much thought and consideration we have decided to preemptively close the studio. Due to the increasing risk associated with COVID19 and the close contact we need to pierce or change out jewelry, we are going with... Better safe than sorry. We always follow the strictest bloodborne pathogens protocols but our understanding of this new virus is still evolving. The health of our clients, and the valley as a whole, are of the utmost importance to us. We will remain closed until things normalize in order to help flatten the curve.
Standard Plumbing will be open. We have sanitation procedures in place. If you need a specific part you are welcome to call in and pay and we can bring it out. If anyone has an after hour emergency that requires parts you are welcome to contact us and we will do what we can to help. (Mo-Fr 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), (208) 228-0156.
Silver Star is closing its retail locations for the time being in Driggs and Jackson. As we provide critical infrastructure for our customers and communities, we will continue to serve our customers with some adjustments to help mitigate potential exposure. Please reach out to us by phone, email, or by going to SilverStar.com and using our live chat function or by clicking on the “Contact Us” button and submitting a contact form. Watch our website and social media for updates.
Nonprofits and Education
The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley will remain open and ready to help during the impact of COVID-19, with modifications in place to remain in compliance with CDC guidelines. Clients will be seen by appointment only. We ask that you please reach out by phone or email to schedule an appointment before coming in. Our Food Rescue Program will also remain in operation and we anticipate having food available 5 days a week at the CRC office. The Thursday distribution in Victor is cancelled until further notice. If you, or anyone you know, are struggling with food insecurity and unable to get to our office for any reason, please reach out so that we can arrange for delivery. 208-354-0870, www.crctv.org.
Valley of the Tetons Library: Given that the library serves patrons of all ages and is frequented by many to whom this virus is deemed quite dangerous, Valley of the Tetons Library (Victor and Driggs) believes it prudent to close our services to the public at this time. We will be closed until further notice. While we very much wish to continue all services for our patrons, we feel taking this precaution is best for our staff and community. The library’s E Resources (Libby/Overdrive) will remain available, as will our free public wifi in close proximity to our closed facilities for use on personal devices. Thanks for your patience. Please take care.
Valley Advocates for Responsible Development: VARD Quarterly Meeting on Thursday, March 26th to be held online. VARD will host its first quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 26th, at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will hold the meeting on an interactive, online forum. Technical details, including how to access the online meeting, will come in the following weeks.The VARD office will be closed, and staffers will be working remotely. For urgent matters, contact Shawn Hill at (307) 413-4514.
Family Safety Network: We’re here. We’re open. Family Safety Network will continue to provide services to those who seek it. Our office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as usual. Please call our 24hr hotline if you need assistance outside of those hours, (208) 354-7233 (SAFE).
Teton Regional Economic Coalition supports business and public entity measures to limit the spread of the corona virus. The science reliably tells us that limiting contact will contain the spread and, in time, tamp down the pandemic. In that spirit, the Teton Geo Center is closed until further notice. We also have postponed all TREC, Geo and Chamber events.
Teton Science Schools has suspended all in-person programming between Monday, March 16 and Friday, April 10.
Teton Valley Rotary meetings are canceled through April 1.
Symphony on Sunday concert with Andrew Palmer Todd on March 22nd at the Senior Center has been cancelled.
Kotler Ice Arena is closed and all scheduled events have been canceled.
The Learning Academy of Teton Valley and The Little Learning Academy will be closed until further notice.
Discoveries Preschool in Driggs is closed and will remain so through the regularly scheduled spring break.
Building Blocks daycare and preschool: Open. We are requesting that if our families are not feeling well or they have a sick child, please stay home. We will be checking temperature at the door with an infrared thermometer. We have lowered our fever protocol to 100 degrees. We are staying open for our working families and will do so as long as our staff and other children are not compromised. We have contracted with a deep cleaning service to add to the everyday cleaning and disinfecting that is currently done.
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways will continue grooming winter trails as weather allows.
Seniors West of the Tetons is temporarily closed to the public but still making home delivery of meals. If you are over 60 and need meals delivered, call (208) 354-6973 or email swot@tetonseniors.com You can also call the Area Agency on Aging at (208) 522-5391. Let us know if you need other items delivered such as groceries or prescriptions.
Teton Arts: We will be postponing out scheduled classes, and effective immediately we are closing our studio access for open studio users. We hope to make clay available for people to work from home, and will keep you updated with isolated creative activities. We hope to continue to serve our community with creative experiences, but will do our part to ensure the safety of our staff and community members starting today. Questions or concerns, feel free to call: 208-274-3252
Teton Valley Food Pantry: We will be open to distribute food every Wednesday evening 5:30pm — 7:00pm and every Friday 10:00am — 2:00pm. For now, we will have prepared bags of food for children, adults and seniors. Also for now we are limiting families to one Pantry visit per week. We are committed to having a safe, secure and steady source of food available for community members in need. The best way for volunteers, or those wanting to deliver food donations, to reach us is by phone (208) 354-1658 or email at foodbank@silverstar.com. You may also leave food donations in Red Bins with our logo, which are at Broulims, Barrels & Bins and at the Pantry site. Please check our website homepage for our current needs list or to make a donation.
Community Foundation of Teton Valley: In response to COVID-19 and the recommendations made through the Center for Disease Control regarding COVID-19 best practices “Community Mitigation Strategies,” the Community Foundation of Teton Valley will be closing our office to the public beginning Monday, March 16th. Staff will be working from home until April 20th, at which time we will reassess the situation. All Foundation business will continue as normal until our return to the office. Emails will be addressed and phone calls will be returned in a timely manner. Mail will be collected on a daily basis and any correspondence will be attended to.
See-N-Save: At TVH See-N-Save, we are dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, our employees, and our collective community. Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, we are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of our employees and our customers.As part of our response, we are closed to DONATIONS until further notice. We are also changing our business hours to limit exposure. We will be open MONDAY through SATURDAY from 10 AM to 2 PM. As an extra precaution we will also be limiting the number of costumers in the store, at any one time, to 4 people, for a maximum of 20 minutes. Our team is continuing to provide you with the best care and support through this rapidly changing situation.
Friends of the Teton River: The FTR office will be closed, and staff will be working remotely, until at least April 5th. During this time, we will be doing our best to maintain our focus on clean water, healthy streams, and a thriving wild fishery. You can reach us most efficiently by email. Phone messages will also be returned in a timely manner. Mail will be collected regularly and any correspondence will be attended to promptly. If you have a meeting scheduled with us during this time frame, we will work with you to set up a phone conference or video meeting. We will also be rescheduling and/or offering alternative formats for public events scheduled during this time frame, and will be providing additional communication about events later this week. We will be regularly reviewing and assessing the best available science regarding this public health situation, and will update you if our office hours remain affected past April 5th.
