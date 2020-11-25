As the pandemic forces ski resorts to alter and limit their operations, experts believe that 2020 will see an increase in wintertime backcountry use by skiers and snowboarders. This uptick in traffic underscores the importance of the messages delivered during this year’s Annual Avalanche Awareness Night sponsored by Skinny Skis. The Jackson event, which is in its 21st year, was previously an in-person gathering with a series of speakers and a fundraising raffle. This year, it has moved to a virtual format.
Teton Valley resident Sarah Carpenter, co-owner of the American Avalanche Institute and keynote speaker, believes that the online format may actually be a positive change. “The really cool thing about offering it online is that it’s more accessible to more people,” she said. Already this year, other virtual courses offered by AAI have seen increased attendance. Carpenter is hopeful that the Dec. 3 Avalanche Awareness Night will follow the trend.
Carpenter’s career in the ski world began as a patroller at Bridger Bowl before she relocated to the Tetons, and she has further honed her avalanche expertise over the past twenty years. After a decade of teaching for avalanche education pioneer Rod Newcomb, she joined with two others to purchase the Institute from him. Carpenter says that the team strives to preserve Newcomb’s legacy and set the standard for excellence in avalanche education. She also works as a local ski guide.
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3, Carpenter’s keynote address will focus on the theme of “Building Expertise in the Backcountry.”
“I’ll be exploring how we can increase our expertise in the world of snow and avalanche safety,” Carpenter explained. “We’ll be discussing how to build culture and vocabulary around risk management in the backcountry.” It’s important to know how to gauge the level of risk that a slope or certain conditions carry, and how to have communication with members in the group about identifying and entering potentially risky terrain, she said.
This year, minimizing risk and making more conservative choices is smart and ethical, Carpenter said. “We need to be community-minded this winter. That means looking out for others, traveling responsibly, and being prepared. We don’t want to put more strain on our already-taxed EMS or Search and Rescue,” she explained. “It’s critical to think larger than your group.”
The event will also include presentations from Teton Pass Ambassador Jay Pistono, Gary Kofinas from the Teton Pass Backcountry Alliance, John Fitzgerald from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and Stephanie Thomas and Cody Lockhart from Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue. The virtual event is free to attend; a raffle and silent auction are raising funds for the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and Teton County Search and Rescue. Presentations begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Register at www.backcountryzero.com/events.