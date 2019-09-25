The valley is no closer to seeing a public pool of its own, so the nonprofit Teton Valley Aquatics is devoting its resources to programs that address basic swimming and life-saving skills in a valley where many children don’t have regular access to aquatics facilities and some don’t even know how to swim.
Thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, TVA was scheduled to offer an affordable six-week learn-to-swim program this summer at Teton Valley Resort in Victor. Unfortunately, the resort experienced construction delays with its pool, forcing TVA to reschedule and relocate the program. It will now take place from the end of September to the beginning of November at Green Canyon Hot Springs outside of Newdale, but will still cost $10 for all six weeks. (However, TVA is suggesting an additional contribution of $9 per participant because of the venue change.)
Children who were selected in the lottery for the summer program have priority enrollment in the fall program, and those on the waitlist have second priority, but other applicants are also invited. The program is geared toward Teton Valley and Alta children aged 4 to 18 who are non-swimmers or beginner swimmers.
In order to continue funding its water safety campaigns and Winter Sports swim lessons through the school district, TVA is also hosting its second annual Swim-A-Thon at the Jackson Recreation Center on Oct. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m.
During the Swim-A-Thon, individuals and teams will swim as many laps as possible in 30 minutes and raise pledge money to benefit TVA. Sponsors have several options to donate: they can give per lap, give individually, sponsor a team, or sponsor an individual.
Visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/teton-valley-aquatics/2nd-annual-swim-a-thon to see a breakdown of where the donation money goes or to sign up for the event.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.